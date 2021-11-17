Pati Chapoy Did the driver of Ventaneando refuse to replace her? | Instagram

Pati Chapoy, the owner of the program Windowing revealed in recent days, the name of one of the conductors who could have taken his place in the broadcast. Bisogno or Pedrito Sola?

The Mexican driver, Pati Chapoy showed her funniest side in an interview with the “Golden Scorpion“to whom, among other things, she shared the name of the person who could have replaced her in the broadcast.

Undoubtedly, the interview touched on some of the most controversial issues around the artistic career of Pati chapoy, in recent years, since when Televisa He tried to take her to prison, until the moment in which the presenter chose her successor, who, in the end, ended up rejecting the offer.

“Who are you going to leave Ventaneando on?”

“Chapoy“ She uncovered all the myths that have existed around her artistic career and one of them was the name of the people who could replace her on the Tv Azteca evening program.

It should be remembered that Pati chapoy She has collaborated on the broadcast with various personalities, although for many years they have been Daniel Bisogno and Pedrito Sola, two of whom have accompanied her for several years, so it is not surprising that she thought of one of them.

It was Chapoy Acevedo herself who would reveal that she considers Pedrito the perfect successor, this before speaking with another candidate who she considered, met all the requirements:

Look, I won’t say it again because once I made the decision of who could stay, what’s more, I talked to this person, I sat down with her, I said Are you up for it? Are you interested? Yes, yes, I’m very interested, said the 72-year-old driver.

“The Golden Scorpion“He decided not to be left with the doubt and immediately questioned him if it was Atala Sarmiento or Inés Gómez Mont, to which Pati, to everyone’s surprise, replied:” No, no, do you know who it was? La Choco! “

One of the most prominent presenters in Mexico, Pati Chapoy, who previously shared the anecdote with Mara Patricia in a past interview revealed the reason why the collaborator did not accept the offer.

The communicator, who responded to the issue about her possible retirement, of which much has been speculated in recent years, mentioned that although Jimena would be very interested at first, some time later, she made the decision to move to Spain with her family, decision that prevented him from taking office.

But Jimenita, due to a family matter, made the decision to go live in Madrid?

Immediately afterwards, “El Escorpión” questioned “But do you still love her? To which Chapoy Acevedo replied:” Always, “although he also mentioned that he knows that he is very well living in the Spanish capital.