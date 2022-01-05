Quentin Tarantino is known worldwide for being one of the best directors in Hollywood, since he has a career full of unique films that have managed to transcend in the film industry. In June 2021, the famed director wrote a novel for his ninth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – 100%, from 2019 and apparently the novelist career of Tarantino It won’t be stopping anytime soon as the same director has confirmed that another brand new book is on the way and it is about Rick Dalton, one of the main stars of the same film.

It has become clear that Quentin he loves the world he created in Once upon a time in hollywood, this magnificent story of an alternative 1969 full of familiar faces set in Hollywood’s golden age, who at the same time rub shoulders with popular actor Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Cliff Booth, his stunt double, brought by Brad Pitt to the screen. Tarantino assured that his writing career is just beginning and that his Dalton book is already in the works. “You probably need to give it a push, but the body exists entirely,” the director said in a recent interview for Empire.

It has been known for a long time that Tarantino has been developing stories for his characters from Once upon a time in hollywood, imagining where they go after the end of the tape. This time he took it much more seriously and stepped forward with Rick Dalton’s life. He has written all of Rick’s filmography in a volume titled The Rick Dalton Movies, drawing inspiration from old movie guides that existed in real life in the 1970s. The director said:

Did you know that in the 70’s you could get books like ‘The movies of Charles Bronson’, ‘The movies of Anthony Quinn’? Well this is like that, it gives you a short biography of his life. And then he starts telling you about his career: ‘… and then there’s this episodic TV show, and then this other TV show, and then this movie, and that movie,’ and it starts with the little parts that it has in this. , and build, with small reviews of each thing, small synopses of each of them. And he reviews his entire career until he retires in 1988.

This all sounds wonderful, but it really all turns extraordinary and crazy when the director brings up the story behind the book. Rick Dalton’s films, which he himself Tarantino wrote in real life, they are also written in that universe within history by Quentin Tarantino. But not ours Tarantino current: it is written in the late 90’s by the Tarantino that exists in the director’s own alternate Hollywood history. It sounds somewhat tangled, but the director himself explains it later in the interview with Empire:

That was written by me, by Quentin Tarantino, in 1999. Because under this pretext, Rick retires and moves to Hawaii. And then I went, in 1998, to the Hawaii International Film Festival. I am there, and Roger Ebert is there, and I am watching movies. And then one of the festival goers says, ‘Hey, is there someone in Hawaii that you would like to meet?’ You say, ‘Well, who is worth meeting here in Hawaii?’ ‘Well, Don Ho is here, and this one is here and the other is here. Rick Dalton is here… ” Woah, woah, Rick Dalton? I was wondering what the hell happened to that guy! ‘ Well, he retired in 1988, and he and his wife Francesca [el personaje de Lorenza Izzo, con quien Rick se casa en la película], they moved to Hawaii… ‘

Tarantino I continue giving details and more explanations of this curious and fun universe that will undoubtedly have taken some time to assemble:

So they organize a lunch. He comes to the hotel I’m staying at, and there’s Rick! It weighs about 40 pounds more, but there it is. So we have a lot of fun, he’s a really nice guy, and my movie is shown and he comes to the screening. Usually he shows up every year for a couple of screenings, he’s long been retired, and I have such a good time with him that the next year, 1999, I put on a Rick Dalton retrospective. We show some copies of his movies, we have a nice little thing for him and he likes that. And then that prompts me to write an appraisal of his career called ‘The Man Who Could Be McQueen: The Rick Dalton Movies.’ So I write it down, and it’s preceded by a great question and answer session that I had with Rick at the time. Everything is written. Exists!

