Anyone would consider Saturday as good if at 19 you play your first minutes of the course in the Premier League, and your team also wins. Cole palmer entered the 89th minute of the game in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Burnley. Pep Guardiola awarded the last pearl of his quarry, already integrated into first-team discipline, with a few minutes at the Etihad Stadium. The day was to go to celebrate it quietly with the family, but Palmer had another idea.

That same day, the midfielder crossed the bridge that separates the Manchester City stadium from his sports city, changed his shirt, and decided to make itself available to the subsidiary. The celestial reserves were short of troops due to a plague of injuries and had a game at 7:30 p.m. against the Leicester City subsidiary. It was not bad at all: Manchester City won 5-0, and Cole Palmer scored a hat-trick.

The talented footballer ended up taking the ball to the locker room with a smile, as his teammates snapped pictures of him and joked about his hectic day. It is not only the quality of Palmer, but also the attitude reflected last Saturday, which has convinced Pep Guardiola that this player does not have to go on loan to gain experience. The plan is for you to follow the steps of Phil Foden that, patiently, he learned and waited for his moment in the discipline of the first team, without having to look for minutes outside, until he became one more.

Cole palmer It is the perfect example of a diamond polished by a way of understanding football. At 16 years old, having lagged behind in his physical development, some voices in the club academy suggested that perhaps he should not be offered a renewal. Several technicians from the quarry contradicted this theory, convinced that the player’s talent would eventually prevail. And so it has been.

Taller and taller than Foden, it can develop as an inside, extreme, or even a false nine. Behind him are other pearls, like Liam Delap or James McAtee, but this aims to be the Palmer course. He scored his first professional goal on September 21, in the City’s win against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, and despite being only 19 years old, he has already made the leap to the English Under-21 team this season. He has participated in three games, two as a starter. In both he has scored a goal. Pep has no doubts: “We renew him until 2026 because we believe in him a lot. He can play in many positions, and he is clinical going to goal. He is growing, improving a lot every day in each training, and we are delighted & rdquor ;. With days like last Saturday, not strange at all.