11/24/2021

On 11/25/2021 at 00:55 CET

Guillem Sanchez

A person has died and three more have turned out minor injuries by inhalation of carbon dioxide in an incident in the Ascó nuclear power plant (Tarragona), according to sources from the Bombers of the Generalitat of Catalonia. The leak occurred while recharging a fire protection system, that would have caused a CO2 leak, which is used to put out any fires that may break out in the plant. The Bombers have sent seven teams and the Sistema d’Emergències Mediques (SEM) four ambulances. When they arrived, in the area of ​​the escape there were four affected workers, one dead and three other wounded. The deceased is a firefighter from the same nuclear plant, who has his own emergency team, and who has acted in the first instance.

According to the sources consulted by El Periódico de Catalunya, a newspaper of the same group, Prensa Ibérica, that this newspaper, the Mossos d’Esquadra have learned of the incident thanks to notice from one of the nuclear plant workers. After the warning, a call to the emergency number 112, the Catalan police contacted the Center for Operational Coordination of Catalonia (CECAT), which did not know anything about the accident. Later, the same police command has called the Bombers, who were also not aware of what happened in Ascó. Third, the Mossos have spoken with the Civil Guard, which is in charge of protecting this central and has personnel permanently displaced to the place. Neither the armed institute had evidence of the incident. Lastly, the Mossos have called directly to the nuclear power plant to contrast the call of the person who, through 112, claimed to be an employee of the plant and to alert about a CO2 leak with injuries. A technician from the plant has confirmed the veracity of the call and explained that the emergency teams available to the plant were already working on the incident.

Sources from the Bombers, for their part, explain that the notice of the Ascó emergency has come through a call to 112.