The Spanish MMA fighter Daniel Barez spoke with . before facing the American on October 5 Carlos Hernandez at the ‘Dana White Contender Series’ to stamp her ticket to the UFC.

“Like a little boy going to Disney”, this is how Barez is experiencing the opportunity to enter the UFC. The Valencian valued the call of Dana White, president of the company, the path he has traveled through Combate Americas and his future projects.

At 32 years old, and with a professional record of 14 victories and 4 defeats, he is faced with the opportunity of his life in one of his “best stages” as a fighter, he has 6 victories in a row. His only obstacle, Carlos Hernández, whom he assures will win “one hundred percent”.

Barez warns that he has “everything signed” with the UFC, at the expense of winning and putting on a good show. The natural of Burjassot would be the fourth Spanish active in the company after Juan Espino, Joel Álvarez and Ilia Topuria. In addition, not only does he not put a ceiling, but he issues a warning: “Once I’m in the UFC I want to fight with the best.”

Question (Q): For those who still do not know Dani Barez, who is Dani Barez?

Answer (R): I am a Spanish fighter from Valencia, from here from Burjassot. I am 32 years old and I started in martial arts around 13 or 14 years or so in the world of kickboxing, which is the ‘striking’ part of MMA, and I made the transition at 18.

Q: For that fan who is now approaching MMA and has never seen you fight, how would you define your style inside the cage?

A: I consider that I have good ‘striking’, that means that I have good striking in the standing fight, but above all I consider myself a very explosive person.

Q: With the issue of the pandemic you have been inactive since 2019, how do you feel, how are you preparing for the fight?

A: Regardless of the pandemic I have been quite active, not fighting even though it is what I would like, but I have never stopped training the truth. Coming back with this challenge for me is brutal after so much time and so many hours invested. For me this is like a little kid going to Disney, more or less.

Q: I was going to contest the title of Combate Americas, you had problems with your visa and in the end you did not renew with that company. What happened?

A: I wanted to end the contract, they offered me one more year with the condition of fighting for the title and two more defenses, in addition to the sportsman’s visa. Then due to certain circumstances, a pandemic and visa issue, it could not be done. My manager decided to break the contract and it was pretty tough for me after a year or so without fighting. But suddenly, from having nothing, to being offered this opportunity … It has been good for me to wait, everything happens for a reason.

Q: And suddenly, the UFC appears and offers you to participate in the Dana White Contender Series, how did that opportunity come about?

A: I wanted to process the visa on my own, because here in Spain everything was very stopped, and thus obtain more possibilities to fight in the United States. That’s when my manager told me to wait, they were going to call me for the Dana White Contender Series, I didn’t have a signed contract yet, but they had confirmed that I was going to fight.

Q: Do they offer you the fight directly with a selected opponent, do they leave you some kind of capacity to decide?

A: The opponent knew it from the beginning. Even if he didn’t have a signed contract, he already knew everything well in advance.

Q: What do you know about your rival Carlos Hernández? What do you think you will be able to ask him inside the Octagon?

A: He comes like me, from six wins in a row, but I have more experience in the field of MMA. He has a good amateur career, he was world champion in 2014, he has also been practicing wrestling since he was a child. He has good ‘striking’, good mobility, but has had a slightly more guided career.

He has had better opportunities than me, he has had a less difficult career than mine, but he is at the same point as me. The positive part? I have faced many rivals like him and it is the first time that he will have a rival like me.

Q: Everyone knows that together with Ultimate Fighter, the Contender Series is another of the great ways to enter the UFC, is there any kind of guarantee that if you win, you are within the UFC?

A- With the Contender contract, you already sign that if they like how you fight, they already contract you directly in the UFC. I have already signed everything, the number of fights in the UFC and what I earn from the beginning, that is stipulated.

Q: What do you think MMA in Spain needs to continue growing?

A: This was very stopped in Spain, because we already know that in Spain the main sport is soccer, it moves a lot of money and we have very good footballers. What has helped MMA a lot, regardless of the Spaniards who are emerging now, has been the subject of McGregor.

People may like him more or less, but he is an athlete known all over the world and that has made this sport evolve, in Spain they are opening many academies, there are more events, we already have three active fighters in the UFC with a winning streak very good.

More and more people are becoming more fond of it, they are seeing it more normal, it is fine as a sport, as it is. The sport of Mixed Martial Arts was a bit unknown in Spain.

Q: He is a double world champion and with all the recognition he has in MMA, how can it be that Dani Barez is not yet in the UFC?

A: When I won the BAMMA World Cup it was 2017, and in the UFC I was World Champion Demetrious Johnson, in a division that you see was not selling. Until 2019 they wanted to remove it, Johnson went to the ONE Championship, then Henry Cejudo was champion of my category and moved up the division. There were a few years that they were going to take it away, it was still … it was hard, that’s my weight, people told me to gain weight or go to other events to try to get into the UFC. I have continued at my weight, I have fought to be there and the opportunity has come, thank goodness.

Q: What fighter does Dani Barez admire in MMA?

A: When I started I was always guided by José Aldo, and he is currently fighting, even if he is not at his best. He has been since he was very young and for me he has been number one if not number one. It was brutal to see José Aldo fights, the aggressiveness, the ‘striking’ that all the people who have won already had. He went almost ten years without losing until he was knocked out by McGregor.

Q: What can we expect from Dani Barez when he goes into the cage on October 5?

A: As always, I’m going to give one hundred percent of myself, I’m very psychologically prepared and I think I’m in one of my best stages as a fighter today, I’m more mature and I think I’m going to do things well, we have a strategy. It not only depends on me, it also depends on the rival, but I am one hundred percent sure that I am going to give one hundred percent and that I am going to win.

Q: Positions to speculate, within the UFC: Who do you dream of facing?

A: When I enter the UFC, because I am going to enter 100% sure, what I want is to do a lot of fights as soon as possible and if it can be with people the more ranked the better. If I can do three fights and be up, why do five? Once I’m in the UFC I want to fight with the best.