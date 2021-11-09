11/09/2021 at 15:35 CET

.

A survey carried out by Facebook found that the social network it is harmful to 1 in 8 users, by negatively impacting their sleep, their work or their personal relationships, as published this Friday by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal from documents leaked to the press.

The survey carried out by Facebook determined that these negative impacts are the result of a compulsive use of the platform and found that, of all social networks, the one directed by Mark Zuckerberg is the one that most often generates this type of addiction among Internet users.

As a result of this finding, a team from the company itself specialized in the well-being of users issued a series of suggestions to reduce the cases of addiction to the network, only some of which were implemented, according to the internal documents of the company.

Among the measures that were implemented are reduce the frequency of notifications (a system designed by the platform itself precisely to encourage regular use of the network) and create voluntary tools that encourage users to take breaks after a specified amount of time.

According to the Journal, the team that issued these suggestions was eliminated in 2019.

For its part, the company responded to the publication of the New York newspaper with a statement in which it assured that it has already developed tools to “help people manage when and how” They use their services and that they have a team specialized in studying this problem.

Facebook has been in the eye of the hurricane for weeks after a Former Employee Leaked Thousands of Internal Documents to the Journal (and later to other media) that reveal that the company repeatedly prioritized financial gains over the safety and well-being of its users. .