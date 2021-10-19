10/19/2021 at 1:23 PM CEST

Drafting

Monitor the followers, the likes, the followers. Analyze conversations, interactions. Study in detail the social networks, updates and even control the location by GPS. The gender violence it is no stranger to adolescent girls. The RSocial edes have brought many things. Many positive, some gloomy. Misuse causes one in four girls between the ages of 16 and 17 suffers psychological or control violence, an increasingly normalized behavior, according to Save the Children alert.

The NGO warns that adolescent couples increasingly assume more normally macho behaviors such as partner control, emotional, physical and sexual violence. The alert comes from your “It’s not love” report. “The problem is that many young women are not aware that they suffer from it,” the study reveals, and “others justify it due to the intensity of the first love relationships.” 24.9% of the girls are victims of this type of violence and this supervision takes place 24 hours a day.

They think it doesn’t go with them

To the young find it difficult to identify as victims and feel that the mistreatment affects only adult women, while they do not see themselves as abusers and lack male references. “Social networks favor that the control of your partner takes place 24 hours a day,” warns Alba Macías, who was a victim of sexist violence when she was just 15 years old and who now – at 28 – works as a social educator.

In her day it was very difficult for her to identify herself as a victim. “The term gender violence I heard it in the media, but it seemed to me that it only affected older women and always in the form of murder, “he admits. His partner justified the violent and control attitudes” out of love, to protect me, “while he was constantly in charge of pointing out all the things she did wrong. .

Save the Children has analyzed in this report the existing policies, studies and data in Spain on gender violence among adolescents and finds that Denialism is spreading more and more among the teenagers, that they consider sexist violence an ideological issue – this is reflected in the “Youth and Gender Barometer” of the FAD Foundation, which indicates that 1 in 5 boys between 15 and 29 years old considers that gender violence does not exist.

The NGO considers “vital the prevention of gender violence at an early age to avoid situations of violence both during adolescence and in adulthood” and stresses that “working with adolescents is essential for them to stop normalizing sexist roles and relationships” . In this sense, Save the Children highlights the importance of an affective-sexual education from an early age, safe and responsible use of digital environments, the development of comprehensive care resources with a focus on childhood and adolescence and gender and detection and action protocols in schools with a gender perspective.