The latest barometer prepared by the General Council of the Associations of Administrative Managers also reveals that more than half of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs had depressive thoughts in 2021

The cost of the health crisis is not only being economic for companies and their workers. According to data published in the barometer of the General Council of the Associations of Administrative Managers, 34% of the owners of an SME suffers from psychological problems derived from the pandemic and 53% had depressive thoughts as a result of it.

“It is logical that this was the case; suddenly, without prior notice, they were prohibited from carrying out their economic activity, they found themselves without income, but they had to continue paying their payments,” he says. Fernando Jess Santiago Ollero, president of the General Council, in a statement from the organization.

In this sense, the manager considers that part of the fault lies with the Administration, which did not act in the way and when it should. “Although we repeatedly requested that the fiscal and labor calendar be paralyzed, as long as the economy did not return to normal activity, our request was partially acceded and delayed,” denounces Santiago.

Likewise, Santiago harshly criticized the entry into force of the ERTE – “a real Calvary” – and its collection, which still gives problems to 80,000 people, as well as the ICOs, which arrived “from April” and with “many denials for the little ones.” All this, he regrets, made SMEs have to resort to their savings and those of their circles: “We had to consume personal wealth, throw away family and friends and go over debt.”

“Many businessmen saw how they would lose everything, and most felt the uncertainty of when this situation was going to end and how they would recover after the strong blow of the health crisis,” explains the president of the organization. For this reason, he considers that “it is not surprising that businessmen had such depressive thoughts.”

From a monetary point of view, the report highlights that 30% of small and medium businesses will end up with losses for the year. Santiago believes that the situation is worse than what is being transmitted: “Contrary to what some would have us believe, there are many companies, from different sectors, that have not recovered an adequate level of activity, they have serious solvency and profitability problems. and they don’t know how they’re going to get out of this “.

Thus, according to their data, more than 700,000 companies They are experiencing “serious liquidity problems” and many have not been able to regain the level of activity they had before the pandemic. In the case of small businesses, the margin is even smaller and they can barely cover expenses, so Santiago advocates “providing liquidity lines to these companies.” “It is in them that it makes sense to reinforce the banks with a guarantee from the State to give them loans, because to support those that will receive loans even without guarantees, the only ones that it reinforces is the banks themselves,” he argues.

