In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon has put on sale this year a 10-inch tablet, more powerful than previous models and also with a more competitive price than other Android models.

Amazon continues to expand its catalog of products, its own that it sells under brands such as Fire, eero or Solimo, and it does so as a strategy to continue gaining market share compared to other manufacturers. Furthermore, since they manufacture and distribute them themselves, they can afford to sell them at bargain prices.

An example? One of its latest releases, the Amazon Fire HD 10, a large tablet whose official price is already low, of only 149 euros, but now it is even more. On the occasion of the advance offers on Black Friday it has gone on to cost only 129 euros.

There are several reasons why it is worth it, as we have seen first-hand in its analysis, which has left us quite satisfied.

It makes a big leap in terms of screen size, with 10 inches of diagonal, but also in aspects such as the power of its processor, RAM or battery, which easily reaches 10-12 hours of autonomy.

It is a model of tablet specially designed to watch series and movies, but also to work if you accompany it with a keyboard cover.

For the 129 euros it costs there are few more complete alternatives, and the majority of models in that price range are from Chinese manufacturers quite unknown in the West.

There is no doubt that the Apple iPad is the benchmark tablet in the market, however, in the Android world there are cheap alternatives that are also very competitive both in price and performance.

One of the few drawbacks is that It does not use Android as such, but FireOS, a heavily modified customization layer. For example, the applications are not downloaded from Google Play but from the Amazon Store, although it is practically all the essentials.

Netflix, Disney +, HBO or Tiktok, among others, are fully available and can be downloaded without problems, with very few absences, at least among the most popular apps in the world.

Shipping is free whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, although if you really want to take advantage of it, you should take advantage of it and sign up for the free trial month. That way you will have 30 days to watch the best Prime Video series on your brand new tablet.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.