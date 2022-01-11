In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a tablet with the quality of an iPad, but with an Android operating system, here you have one of the best options. And with a discount!

The Xiaomi Pad 5 It is a premium tablet with a 120 Hz screen with Dolby Vision, next generation processor, WiFi 6, fast charging and other improvements.

Take away Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet with 120 Hz display, 6 GB of RAM and Stylus pen support for only 337 euros on AliExpress, with free shipping from Spain. To get this price you have to use the coupon AEWS9.

Xiaomi has used a very Apple design, with metallic flat edges, display with bezels, and case with magnetic keyboard.

Although many stores in Spain sell it, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is cheaper on AliExpress, which also offers fast shipping from Spain.

One of its strengths is its exceptional 11-inch screen with QHD + resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, ideal for playing video games, and not to strain your eyes.

It also has HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, as well as a good brightness of 500 nits, to enjoy series and movies to the fullest. This is supported by speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos.

Show off premium hardware, as is Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, equipped with 8 cores. With 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has a 13 Mpix rear camera and an 8 Mpx front camera, designed for video calls.

In the connections section, it includes the most modern: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB Type C connector for recharging.

It has an 8,720 mAh battery with fast charging at 33 W. It can be recharged to 100% in 91 minutes.

In short, a Premium Android tablet, which can compete face to face with the most modern iPads. You have more information in our Xiaomi Pad 5 review.

