Although our mobile phones already have a very interesting camera module that allows us to take photos both in the foreground and of the landscape with great ease and of excellent quality, the truth is that its sensors are still far from specialized cameras.

Now that the holidays and Christmas gifts are approaching, it is a good idea to take advantage of the different offers to get some of the best cameras on the market: the Sony Alpha 7 III.

And Sony knows a lot when it comes to cameras, and right now the Sony Alpha 7 III is discounted at a really interesting price and more if you take advantage of an additional discount that we explain how to get it, so that it is practically free of price.

This Sony camera, the best-selling of the moment, can be obtained for only 1689 euros thanks to this offer on Amazon

To keep this Sony camera at only 1689 euros you have to add it to the basket, and then give it to process the order, for an additional 150 euros to be discounted. You must check the total amount that you are going to pay the aforementioned 1689 euros so that you see that the offer is well applied.

It is a Sony camera with impressive image quality thanks to its 24MP full-frame sensor combined with high ISO capabilities to deliver an optimal image even in low light surroundings.

Thanks to your five-axis optical image stabilization We will be able to take still images by compensating for camera movement and taking a continuous shot, so that we do not lose any single detail of those elements that are moving.

Even if you are not a professional photography, there is no need to worry, because it has a reliable autofocus that relies on real-time tracking and Eye AF to keep our lens sharp in any situation.

In addition to taking photos, it is also capable of recording professional video with full pixel readout without clustering for high resolution 4K HDR video recording.

