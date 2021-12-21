In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Fitbit continues to be a benchmark brand within the sports and fitness sector, with several models that have just dropped in price quite a bit on Amazon.

If there is a manufacturer that has been betting heavily on exercise, quantifying clocks and all kinds of sports gadgets for a long time, it is Fitbit, which in recent years has more competition than ever from brands such as Apple, Samsung or Xiaomi itself, but it is still one of the best options for any type of user.

What’s more, there are several Fitbit smart sports watches on sale on Amazon, which maintains a sale of dozens of models of this type at bargain prices, in which the Fitbit Versa 3 stands out for only 155 euros.

The Versa 2 is also lowered in price, at 109 euros, a somewhat cheaper model and also very competitive in terms of features.

Smartwatch for athletes with sports tracking, GPS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen level. One of the best watches to do all kinds of sports and maintain an active life.

There are many keys that make this smartwatch a great alternative to the Apple Watch and other top models of 2021, such as the inclusion of Alexa or Google Assistant as virtual assistants, so you can request information for directions with voice commands.

What’s more, reaches about six days of battery lifeDepending on whether you use more or less GPS, which has it, something that also makes it a great watch to measure sports such as running or cycling, although there are better watches for running, such as some of the Garmin models. .

It measures data such as heart rate, sleep quality, rest time or stress, and it also does so with incredible precision, the main pride of a brand like Fitbit.

Included with your purchase is 90 days of Fitbit Premium, a service that includes tips to improve your physical performance, personally designed workouts and activities based on your biometric values, including video.

Shipping is free on this Fitbit watch offer whether you are an Amazon Prime user or not, although obviously one of the benefits of this Prime service is express delivery, perfect if you are in a hurry to receive your brand new watch.

