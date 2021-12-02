Tick, Tick … Boom !, a film about one of the great creators of American musical theater, Jonathan Larson, comes to the streaming platform. It has a direction and some great performances that you can already enjoy.

Movies that are about someone’s life are often based on people we all know. Films like The Aviator, The Social Network, Bonnie and Clyde or Lincoln tell us about characters fundamental to history whose names are part of the general culture.

On the other hand, there are other types of biographical films that talk about artists that are somewhat less known but who were fundamental at the time. People whose name is less famous but who were the inspiration for a whole generation. One of them was Jonathan Larson and now we can know his story thanks to Netflix.

Larson was a musical composer who during the 90s he triumphed with works based on current affairs like drug addiction or homosexuality. It is aptly interpreted by Andrew Garfield, who has recently given us beautiful performances, some of us continue to remember his role in Until the Last Man, by Mel Gibson, where he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

This movie is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, an exceptional music creator who has made a career out of Disney.

She appeared in the second part of Mary Poppins and the soundtrack of Vaiana is her thing, although rose to stardom thanks to Hamilton, a spectacularly good rap musical that tells us about what was one of America’s first treasurers.

Between the cast and the direction, we are facing a vibrant film, with really good musical themes (how could it be otherwise) and a superior emotionality that will make us enjoy the film enormously.

Among the specialized critic Garfield’s performance has been highlighted and the right way to tell the story. While it can be messy for some, it’s a good way to bring Larson’s creative process to the viewer.

Despite being a musical, it does not have many themes, although they are well inserted and it does not give us the feeling of being a movie in which the characters sing instead of having any normal conversation.

It is a highly recommended film and you can already see it on Netflix, since it has been available on the streaming platform since November, so don’t miss it.