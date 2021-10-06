In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Permanent hair removal is the most comfortable, since the absence of hair allows you to be completely unconcerned and show off without complexes. The problem is that permanent hair removal treatments in beauty salons are not exactly cheap.

If you want to remove hair forever comfortably from your home, buying a pulsed light epilator is a good idea. And you’re in luck because now Amazon has lowered one of the best Philips models to just 229.99 euros.

Specifically, we talk about the Philips Lumea Advanced BRI921 / 00, which usually costs 329.99 euros. Lower than 230 euros on rare occasions, so it is a good time to buy it 100 euros cheaper than normal.

One of the best Philips IPL epilators with a 100 € discount

An IPL epilator is one of the best alternatives you have at your fingertips to achieve permanent hair removal without leaving home.

Compared to traditional shaving or hair plucking techniques, such as waxing or electric machines, intense pulsed light hair removal offers longer lasting results with obvious hair reduction in just a few sessions.

IPL technology applies light pulses of intense light to the hair root, reducing the number of hairs that grow gradually.

According to Philips, the Lumea Advanced BRI921 / 00 achieves 85% hair reduction after three treatments, so you can enjoy smooth and depilated skin for a longer time until the hair is completely removed.

This Philips IPL epilator is easy to use and completely safe. It is suitable for facial and body hair and incorporates a skin tone sensor to adapt to the characteristics of the person who is using it.

It works on dark blonde, brown and black hair, and on skin tones ranging from white to dark brown. It cannot be used to treat white or gray, light blonde or red hair, and is also not suitable for very dark skin.

