The tablet market is heating up with the latest launches, which also drive significant price reductions in models that were already on sale.

In just a few weeks the entire tablet sector has been turned upside down, especially as a result of the arrival in Spain is the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, which aspires to crush in the Android segment, but not only that but also Apple has renewed your iPad.

Obviously, if there is more and more competition in the sector, that causes prices to fall, and we are already seeing it in one of the most attractive models, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Right now it is reduced to 511 euros if you apply the discount coupon available under its price.

With Snapdragon 750G and a 12.4 “screen, this Samsung tablet stands out for including S-Pen, good performance and a low price for its features.

We have been able to submit it to analysis and the reality is that the result is more than satisfactory at all levels, positioning itself as a great alternative to Apple’s iPad Air.

What’s more, the edition that Amazon has on offer is the one with 5G, so if you have a SIM you can connect to the internet at full speed wherever you are, although today the coverage of these networks in Spain is still limited.

With Snapdragon 750G and 6GB of RAM it has more than enough power to run absolutely any application and even games. With a large 12.4-inch screen, you will also see all kinds of content at the highest quality.

With a keyboard, it practically becomes a laptop, with the obvious limitations of the Android operating system, which is not intended to replace a PC, although it can do so in certain cases.

It comes with the official Samsung S-Pen as a gift, perfect for handwriting and drawing, and at no additional cost, something that is far from common.

