Now is a good time to buy a new laptop, as Amazon has advanced some Black Friday price reductions in early November.

Against all odds, the problems generated worldwide by the crisis in the supply chain are not decisively affecting sectors such as computers, at least in the segment of laptops.

There are many quite cheap laptops, on sale in stores like Amazon, which has also lowered the price of hundreds of products on the occasion of Black Friday, although there are still a few weeks until November 26. One of them is the Huawei Matebook 14, which drops to only 699 euros temporarily.

It is a fairly complete PC, which can compete face to face against practically any model of the same price range or even higher, since by specifications it has everything you can ask for.

For example, it boasts a AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB of RAM and SSD, although these last two aspects can be configured to add a little more memory or storage if you prefer.

It is an ultrabook type model, ultralight, with just 1.5 kg of weight. It is versatile, so it is perfect to take it wherever you want, whether to work or study.

It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed as the operating system, although as soon as you turn it on you can update to Windows 11, Microsoft’s new OS, which comes with many new features.

For performance, Its AMD Ryzen 5 and a high-performance SSD make it a good alternative to models like Apple’s MacBook Air, at least an alternative to the version that has Intel Core i5, since the M1 has made a decisive leap in power and efficiency.

