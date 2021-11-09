11/08/2021 at 20:27 CET

Evan Neumann, one of the rioters who stormed the Capitol of USA last january 6, has applied for asylum in Belarus after having managed to enter the country irregularly and he has indicated that the charges against him are nothing more than “political persecution” against him.

Neumann, charged with up to six federal crimes for his participation in that riot in Washington, he has appeared on Belarusian state television to point out that is being the victim of a plot concocted by the United States Government after demanding justice for the damage his business suffered by the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

“They put my photo on the list of the most wanted criminals in the world. FBI. Some of my friends warned me about it. I have many friends who work for the government. I knew they would identify me immediately (…) I began to hide, traveling through the United States from one point to another. I hired a lawyer and he told me that I could go to Europe on a business trip, “he said.

“My lawyer told me it was a good idea because it would buy time,” said Neumann, who last August managed to cross into Belarus irregularly through forests and swamps on the border with Ukraine.

Neumann has recounted that he did not dare to seek asylum in Belarus until he discovered that he was being targeted by the Ukrainian intelligence services. Before he landed in Italy in March, from where he traveled by train to Switzerland and from there by car to Germany and Poland, until he settled permanently in the middle of that month in the Ukrainian city of Zhitomir.

In America, he says, They accuse him of six counts despite the fact that he “believes” not to have committed any crime. “In one of them they accuse me of assaulting a police officer and there is no reason for it,” he said.

Originally from California, Neumann has acknowledged having participated in the demonstrations on January 6 in which the validity of the results of the presidential elections that threw Donald Trump out of the White House was questioned, but not in the subsequent riots, ensuring that they are part of a montage.

“When I was in the Capitol no one came in through the windows, there were hundreds of people. A man broke it and invited us, told us to come in, no one did. The government has been creating these situations since the 1990s, they put us at proof, then they call it terrorist acts or something like that, “he assured.