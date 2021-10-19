In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Little by little, 5G has become more and more affordable, especially thanks to brands like Xiaomi or Realme, which already sell several devices with it at a real bargain price.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G has always been a cheap mobile, since it went on sale almost a year ago with a price of less than 200 euros. It is true that there are other similarly priced devices that also have 5G, although this is especially balanced.

As we could see in the analysis of the POCO M3 Pro, it is a powerful phone, with a good screen and a battery for two days, so seeing it on sale at an even lower price is good news for all those who want to buy a cheap mobile.

In Amazon it costs only 184 euros, which is not bad, although the price of AliExpress Plaza is much better. This store sells it with 128GB of capacity for 189 euros, so paying only 5 euros more you can get 64GB of extra memory.

POCO’s cheapest 5G smartphone with a 6.5-inch screen, 48MP camera, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

As it is sold in Plaza, we are talking about the version of AliExpress that has a warehouse in Spain, so In 3-5 working days you will have your purchase at home and without paying for customs. That means you will not have to pay any surcharges for the order.

This mobile equips a Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor, one of the favorites of Asian brands this year for its low price, for being compatible with 5G and for offering excellent performance.

The screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution, something that until very recently was really unthinkable in a mobile as cheap as this.

Xiaomi has dozens of mobiles in its catalog grouped into different ranges according to various criteria. We explain how to understand the Xiaomi mobile range.

We have been able to put all of this to the test, so we can affirm that it effectively fulfills every day in all kinds of applications, even in some games.

Formerly POCO was a sub-brand of Xiaomi, although it is not exactly like that anymore. Perhaps that is why there are several devices that have been put on sale lately that overshadow even the cheapest mobiles of their old matrix.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.