In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Among the many mobiles that Xiaomi has put on sale this year, there is one that aspires to reign in the entry range, the Redmi 10, which has everything you can ask for from a mobile of this price.

Good news for all those who already have to change their phone and do not have a lot of budget, and that is that of all the cheap Xiaomi phones there is one that drops in price on Black Friday 2021.

We talk about the Xiaomi Redmi 10, recently presented and already lowered at only 149 euros for Amazon, a bargain that has catapulted it to the top sales in mobile telephony of this store, and that the competition these days is very tough.

With a Helio G88 processor and a 90 Hz screen, this mobile explodes the cheap mobile market due to its low cost.

It is a fairly complete device, despite its inexpensive price. We have been able to test it with excellent results in all areas, including some where until recently the input range was not performing very well.

If we review specifications, it can be said that it is truly amazing. For example, it equips a Full HD + screen at 90 Hz refresh, something unthinkable until recently in a 149 euro phone.

In addition, it also has a processor Mediatek Helio G88, more mid-range than entry-level and capable of guaranteeing sufficient fluency in practically all types of apps, even in games.

Discover the best offers and discounts that you will find on Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, El Corte Inglés and many more during Black Friday 2021.

Because it is missing, it does not even lack two details that always make life easier, such as the fast charging (at 18W in this case) and NFC for mobile payments.

The design has also taken a great leap in quality, and it shows that Xiaomi wants its Redmi line to stop being considered low quality or too basic for certain users, despite the fact that the price does remain practically in line with previous generations.

It is sold by Amazon, as we have already mentioned, and that means that you have free shipping to any part of Spain whether you have an Amazon Prime account or you do not have it, although if you take the opportunity to sign up for the free month you will also have shipping in only 24 hours.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.