One of the craziest predictions of The Simpsons comes true

“The Simpson” and its predictions, a story as old as the internet itself and that people have been taking very seriously for several years, it seems that there is always something in the news that the series predicted with a certain level of accuracy and this time it was It is about one of the craziest predictions that the series created by Matt Groening ever made.

From the death of a celebrity, through the appearance of diseases, champions of sporting events and basically anything you can imagine, it always seems that “The Simpsons” already did it, said or showed it by the time it happens in the real world, even when we talk about medical and technological advances that will change the world forever.

“The Simpsons” would have predicted the use of robots to help in human fertilization

The event, recently talked about in all corners of the scientific community, could forever change the way in which fertility treatments are carried out around the world, but it seems that it was Homer Simpson himself who was in charge of showing it. in a very comical way in the series.

This is the 18th episode of the ninth season of “The Simpsons”, entitled “Gurgling”, which was initially broadcast on March 22, 1998 and where you can see the family going to the Springfield science fair and Homer playing with a machine that shoots semen to impregnate some creatures.

How did this happen in real life? Well, recently, a team of doctors in New York City was able to fertilize a total of more than 12 eggs artificially with the use of a robotic needle operated with a PlayStation 5 controller.

Artificial fertilization with the help of robots

The robot was created by a medical robotics project in Barcelona, ​​Spain and after being ready it was sent to New York, more specifically to the New Hope Fertility Center, where it was left in the hands of an engineer with no medical experience, but with the support of doctors, do the task.

“Looking at a human egg through a camera, it advanced on its own, entered the egg and dropped a single sperm. In total, the robot was used to fertilize more than a dozen eggs,” explained journalist Antonio Regalado in the Technology Review magazine.