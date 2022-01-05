01/05/2022

On at 14:25 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

The tragedy of Mislata It has been confirmed with the death this very night of one of the two girls who were seriously injured when they were fired from a bouncy castle that blew up yesterday afternoon at the fair installed in the Canaleta de Mislata park when a strong gust of wind arose.

The Little deceased, eight years old, was urgently evacuated to the Hospital La Fe de València, but despite the attempts of the SAMU health workers to revive her, she arrived at the hospital very badly, where she died shortly afterwards.

The other serious injury, only four years old, remains admitted to the Clinical Hospital and his life is also in danger. In addition to these two victims, seven other minors who were inside the castle when it was lifted from the ground by the wind, over some mats, were also treated and transferred to various hospitals, but all of them had minor injuries.

The Fateful accident occurred at 8.15 pm at the fairgrounds installed on the occasion of the Christmas holidays in the Canaleta de Mislata park. At that time a strong gust of wind suddenly lifted the bouncy castle in which there were a dozen children and two of them were thrown into the air.

One of the girls, the four-year-old, fell several meters away on a fair booth, while the youngest of eight, who has finally died, collided abruptly with the ground, hitting his head.

Two SAMU ambulances, two from Basic Life Support (SVB) and four Unassisted Transports (TNA) were transferred to the place. The two serious wounds, aged eight and four years, were evacuated by SAMU after being stabilized, one to Hospital La Fe and the other to Hospital Clínico, while two others were transferred by the BLS. Likewise, five other minors were treated at the Manises Hospital, according to health sources, with minor injuries. Several of them were taken there by their own parents after the event and others in a TNA ambulance.

Similarly, several firefighters from the Provincial Consortium and patrols from the National Police and the Local Police of Mislata were displaced. The National Police investigated the circumstances in which the attraction flew off, and the scientific police group made an inspection to establish possible failures or serious negligence in the anchoring system of the castle to the ground.