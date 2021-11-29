11/29/2021

On at 13:58 CET

Vanesa lozano

He is serving a ten-year sentence in the Madrid prison of Navalcarnero for participating, along with seven other hitmen, in the murder of the lawyer Alfonso Díaz Moñux, known for defending drug traffickers such as Sito Miñanco and the stepson of Laureano Oubiña, David Pérez Lago. But Colombian Ibrahim Arteaga Astudillo, alias ‘el negro’ His whereabouts are now unknown, according to CASO ABIERTO, the Investigation and Events channel of the Iberian Press.

On November 23, he had to return to the prison where he was incarcerated, after enjoying a permit that had been granted to him to work temporarily abroad, but he did not do so. A day later, section number 16 of the Audiencia de Madrid decreed its search and seizure, as reflected in a car signed by the magistrate Francisco Javier Teijeiro, to which this medium has had access.

Two shots to the head

Arteaga was, as justice proved, a “hired murderer”, one of the eight (four Spaniards and four Colombians) who accepted and carried out the order to execute Díaz Moñux in the heart of Madrid on December 18, 2008. That night, Moñux and his then-partner, Pérez Lago’s lawyer and ex-girlfriend Tania Varela, were returning home after work and were preparing to enter their garage when two hooded men approached the Mercedes that the lawyer was driving and one of them unlocked him two headshots.

The woman, whom the victim met when she was still the girlfriend of Oubiña’s stepson, would later say that she saved his life because just at the time of the murder, she lowered her head in the passenger seat to take the keys from her bag, but the truth is that those who ended the life of Monux did so on request and the macabre message only included one victim.

“60,000 euros for giving him the vueltica”

This was stated by the only one of the eight convicts who confessed the crime to the police: “They offered me 60,000 euros to give him the vueltica. Whoever suggested it to me told me that he had to be killed quickly, “one of the Colombians explained. The police found a dossier at his home with the follow-up that the plot carried out on Moñux in the months prior to the murder.

In those tasks of “surveillance and monitoring” In the house and the lawyer’s office, the months before the murder, the now fugitive, Ibrahim Arteaga, was a key player. He was the one “pointed out” the victim’s home to the rest of the hitmen and provided relevant information about your daily habits and routines to “assure his death”, as up to two popular juries have testified, because the trial held in 2013 was later annulled by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid and had to be repeated in 2015. ‘El negro’ was sentenced to six years in prison. prison, but the Supreme Court later increased his sentence to ten years.

The annulment of the first trial was used by one of the material authors of the crime, the Spaniard Miguel Ángel Durán, to flee the country. Also for the only eyewitness to the murder, Tania Varela, who escaped after being sentenced to seven years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering. Both were arrested, years later, and convicted of their crimes.

Threats

The murder of Moñux was, as described by the prosecutor during the trial, “the chronicle of a death foretold”. Before dying, the victim herself had realized that she was being watched and contacted the police up to six times in a year to report threats. None of the hit men betrayed the person who commissioned them, only Varela pointed out, before disappearing, the surroundings of his ex-partner, Pérez Lago, and also a Colombian mafia.

Later, he assured that he had lost his memory and did not remember anything about the crime. When the mossos located and arrested her in Sitges, where she was hiding with her daughter, a minor, with a false identity, she had to testify as a witness for the crime of Moñux.

Tania Varela, currently in prison, was traveling as a co-pilot with Díaz Moñux when a hit man fired two shots at her. |

Jealousy

Then, the woman clung to her latest version and dissociated Oubiña’s stepson from the murder: “If I testified about Pérez Lago, it would be because Alfonso (Díaz Moñux) would make a comment about it, but he mentioned David as he mentioned other people. They argued about pending issues, not because of me.”, he affirmed when the lawyers asked him if the death of Monux could be due to a problem of “jealousy”.

In his last statement, Varela even targeted the victim to try to find a culprit: “He was a lawyer who had quite sensitive issues, he had several open fronts”.