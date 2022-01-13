In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Xiaomi 11 Lite New Edition is a perfect mobile for everyone, with a good camera and a lot of storage capacity for photos and videos.

It is one of the cheap Xiaomi phones included in the Xiaomi 11 family. But although it has the surname “Lite”, Lite has rather little. A perfect mobile for those looking for a terminal with good performance and cameras.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition is an update of the mobile with the same name that is around 350 euros in most stores. But now on Amazon you can get one for 295 euros with free shipping.

Xiaomi’s new cheap mobile with a 6.55 “AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 778 processor and a 64 Mpx camera.

This new mobile was presented in mid-2021 and can already be found at a very good price, especially because the original price was 359 euros.

The best price is for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in black. But you can also find a version on sale in blue for 304 euros.

They are good prices for a mobile with a good design, which has good performance, autonomy and cameras for day to day.

Has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen and with a 90 Hz refresh, so it has good colors, contrast, deep blacks and it is also a screen with fast animations that will make you never go back.

In addition, it has a Snapdragon 778G processor, a 64 megapixel camera, 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charge (compatible charger comes in the box) and NFC.

You can read the complete analysis of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition that we have published on ComputerHoy.com to know much more about this mobile and make the best choice.

