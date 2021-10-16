In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The rise of competitive sports for amateurs has also triggered the sales of brands such as Garmin, Polar or Suunto. The first of them sells several of the most successful watches in the world.

If you usually practice sports on a regular basis, especially in some disciplines such as running, cycling or triathlon, surely you have already seen many other colleagues with purely sports watches, which go well beyond smart watches when it comes to measuring and quantify physical and performance data.

Of all the manufacturers in this sector of sports watches, the Garmin catalog is surely the most complete and also the most successful, with models for very different budgets. However, today there is one that has become a real bargain, the Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro that Amazon has lowered to leave it at 595 euros.

This elite sports watch has the BodyBattery function, pulse oximeter and all the running metrics you can imagine, plus dozens of sports modes, including triathlon.

It is one of the most advanced triathlete and runner watches of all time, with metrics that make it practically a personal trainer that counts your splits, your total times and even allows you to compete against yourself on a certain route.

Not only that, but it also measures the heart rate in real time with zones so that you know at all times what percentage of your capacity you are performing. To this must be added the VO2 Max, especially useful to know the state of your cardiovascular system.

The Garmin website explains all its features, which are not few. What’s more, in saving mode it can reach more than 20 days of battery, although it all depends on the use you give it and the GPS hours you activate, since it is undoubtedly what consumes the most energy.

We review the best Garmin sports watches that you can buy at the moment, from the most comfortable for running to others for any sport you practice regularly.

It even has animated training sessions, fitness, so you can see on its color screen (quite bright, by the way) how you should do certain exercises.

Its younger brother, the Garmin Fenix ​​6 Pro, is also on sale for 484 euros, so if you prefer to save a little more, it is a good cheap alternative.

Shipping is totally free whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, although it is advisable to sign up for the free trial month if you have not already done so. It will arrive sooner and you will also be able to see the best Prime Video series during those 30 days.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.