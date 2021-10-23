In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei sells several of the top smartwatches right now. The most complete of all, the Watch 3 Pro, is also greatly reduced in price on Amazon.

It is a watch with a rather classic design and titanium shell giving it a flawless look. Its price is reduced by 21% so the final value remains at 349 euros.

It is a high quality smartwatch that offers a good number of extremely interesting options to anyone who acquires it.

It’s a watch with a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen, which looks really good in any situation, even on a sunny day.

This smartwatch has LTE connectivity and up to 21 days of battery life. Measure more than 100 sports activities and take care of your health with heart rate and SpO2 sensors.

Besides the touch screen this watch also has a side button and a fully rotating crown that scrolls for easy access through the system. Rotate for easy scrolling through functions and volume settings.

Comes with 30 pre-installed watchfaces, in addition to being able to choose from more than 1,000 designs available in the Huawei Watch Face Store.

It has a dual chipset architecture to improve performance power and achieve more balanced processing.

You can enjoy up to 5 days of use in the normal scenario and an incredible 21 days if you activate the ultra-long battery life mode.

You can download the AppGallery application and there you get a lot of applications that will be compatible with the clock, such as some for music, fitness, daily tools, travel, etc.

You can receive all the notifications that your smartphone receives or select those you want to reach you.

In addition, you will have daily records of your step count, activity periods, calories burned, sleep quality, stress levels, heart rate and more.

Amazon Ratings

Many of the people who have bought this device have made it clear in the ratings that it is a watch that they liked and that is why they have given it 4 or 5 stars.

“Very nice and precise. I don’t understand the usefulness of temperature on the skin, but for the rest it is really nice” is what Beto thinks.

“So far I’ve called all Huawei smartwatches my own. Made for me. That’s why it’s great” is what he has opined on Amazon Lutz500 reviews.

