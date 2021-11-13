In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are thinking of making your home smart, the first step you should take is having a smart speaker That allows it to be the command center for many other devices that you can acquire, but that can also be used for many other things such as requesting music, information you require or to communicate with other rooms in the house.

And it is that smart speakers with Amazon’s Alexa are a classic, and the new third generation version will be one of the main sales that will be made this Christmas, and now it is in a very low offer thanks to Black Friday and that you should not to let escape.

However, now we can find the third generation Echo Dot speaker for only 18.99 euros on Amazon, with a discount of 31 euros compared to its previously marked price and being able to receive it in just a few days at your home.

This smart speaker with Alexa is Amazon’s entry-level range, the most affordable of all. It has omnidirectional sound and microphone.

This smart speaker with Amazon Alexa at 18.99 euros has a 62% discount, and you could also buy it for only 24.98 euros together with a white Philips Hue bulb so that you can start providing more avant-garde technology to your home spending only six euros more.

If you’ve never owned a smart speaker, we tell you that the Echo Dot is extremely easy to use and is ideal for any room. It is easy to configure since all you need is to plug it into the network and connect to the Internet with the Alexa application and you will be able to perform hundreds of commands at your service.

In fact with this smart speaker you will be able to make reminders, see the orders you have in progress on Amazon, connect with other rooms in your home that also have other speakers, request music, information and much more.

It is a practically free price offer and it is likely to be sold out during the next few hours, so if you want to have one of the most desired gifts of this Christmas at only 18.99 euros do not miss this opportunity thanks to Black Friday.

