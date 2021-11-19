In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to revolutionize the operation of your television, now you can do it with the new Amazon Fire TV Stick, recently presented and with a fairly ambitious price reduction.

Amazon wants to compete head-to-head with Google in several sectors, and one of them is entertainment, and for this it has put on sale in recent years several Fire TV Sticks that overshadow the Chromecasts and which are also usually quite cheaper.

They tend to be because on dates like Prime Day or Black Friday, Amazon throws the house out the window with the sales, and now is one of those moments. Among all its offers on the Fire TV Stick, one stands out that affects the most recent model, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which happens to cost only 38.99 euros.

The most powerful streaming application player from Amazon, with WiFi 6, Dolby Vision and twice as fast.

Its main characteristic, in addition to the 4K resolution, is that it is compatible with WiFi 6, an important novelty that makes its useful life surely very long.

Keep in mind that more and more devices have WiFi 6, as well as compatible routers for sale at better prices.

In addition, its processor is much more powerful than that of its smaller brothers, and that makes its performance also better when navigating through menus or running applications, and that we have been able to test thoroughly in the analysis of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max that we have had the opportunity to do and that has left us quite satisfied.

It is ad-free and comes with the included remote control, with Alexa, so with voice commands you can request series directly from the television without having to do anything else.

One of its advantages is that it has Apple TV +, an application that today most Smart TVs do not have.

To put things in context, the price of the Chromecast (2020) with Google TV costs 65.99 euros, much more expensive.

As it costs more than 29 euros, shipping is totally free to anywhere in Spain whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not.

