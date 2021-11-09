In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have pets at home or you just want a robot vacuum cleaner that gives you peace of mind, there is a fairly complete model that Amazon now sells on sale.

There are many things that you should take into account before buying a robot vacuum cleaner, although one of them is undoubtedly its power, key when it comes to removing particles, dirt of all kinds and also pet hair.

Not all models are the same, although there are very good ones at competitive prices. If you want one with a good navigation system and no less than 2,000 Pa of suction power, there is a clear candidate right now: the Roborock S5 MAX, that Amazon has on offer 100 euros cheaper, for only 399 euros.

Roborock S5 Max is a robot vacuum cleaner and scrubber that has an advanced navigation system that allows a more thorough and efficient cleaning of floors and carpets in your home.

As we have been able to test it thoroughly, we can attest that it is worth it and much worth it for everything it offers. Its autonomy is quite wide, it cleans even embedded dirt and above all it creates a tremendously accurate virtual map of the house.

It is also one of those robot vacuum cleaners that also scrub, so with it you will kill two birds with one stone if you want.

Obviously it is not one of the cheapest robot vacuum cleaner models in the world, since there are them for much less, for just 100 euros, although if you have already had a device of this type before or want directly to bet on one that complies with 100% , it is a good choice.

As it has WiFi, you can control it completely from its application, with the option to activate and deactivate it online wherever you are, in addition to schedule it to clean at a specific time and follow the cleaning process in real time.

In this way, you can leave the house in the morning and return in the afternoon with everything in order and the floor cleaned, vacuumed and mopped quite precisely and completely.

As it is sold by Amazon and exceeds 29 euros in price, shipping is free to anywhere in Spain whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not.

