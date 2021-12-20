In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a mobile with high-end features, Xiaomi has several, one of them with a price that begins to drop little by little to make it more attractive.

The new Xiaomi 11T is already on sale, a phone that has everything you need to put some of the best phones of the year in trouble, but whose price is practically half of what a high-end would cost, and that is still accentuated more when there are offers, like right now.

Amazon has made the Xiaomi 11T cheaper than usual, at 449 euros, a discount of 50 euros that was already available during the past Black Friday and that returns to make it available to the most demanding users.

It is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones of 2021, at least in quality price, and as we were able to see first-hand in its analysis, its performance is excellent in all areas thanks to a great Snapdragon 888 processor and some more details, such as 5G and WiFi 6.

With 5G and a high-performance Mediatek processor, this mobile is quite powerful and has a spectacular 120 Hz screen.

With this chip and a 120Hz display, it is at the forefront of what you can get out of an Android smartphone right now, even with a pretty good camera.

It goes without saying that if Xiaomi sweeps sales in countries like Spain, it is not because of mobile phones in this segment, but because of its cheaper mobiles, although little by little it has also made its way into the upper-middle range, always trying to maintain prices. much lower than the competition.

The strength of other firms such as realme or Oppo makes it finally have serious competition in the low cost segment, although it is undoubtedly the clear dominator of it, also extending to other sectors with a catalog that does not stop gaining weight with launches practically weekly.

