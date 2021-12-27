12/27/2021 at 5:57 PM CET

One of the fugitives from United Kingdom most wanted by British police could be in Canary Islands. The authorities are still after the whereabouts of Allan foster, a man wanted for a murder committed 15 years ago, an anniversary used by the victim’s twin sister to launch an emotional request for information to the public.

The National Crime Agency (NCA), consider as an individual “very dangerous & rdquor; to Allan Foster. and they warn that It has links in the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, places where it could hide.

On the occasion of the anniversary, the British charity Crimestoppers offers ua reward of 5,000 pounds (almost 5,800 euros) for anyone who provides information that helps to arrest Allan Foster.

David Noddy Rice, 42, was shot several times at point-blank range on May 24, 2006, when he was in his vehicle in a car park in the English town of Marsden, after being lured to the area under a false pretense. Following the shooting, two men fled the scene and Rice, a father of seven, was immediately taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police launched a manhunt to track down the killer and soon Allan Foster, a friend of David’s from South Shields in England, was identified as the prime suspect. He is believed to have fled to Spain after the shooting and has remained one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives ever since..

During these years, the police have continued efforts to track down Allan Foster, who now he will be 45 years old. Chief Inspector of Detectives Graeme Dodds of the Northumbria Police Homicide and Lead Investigation Team (HMET) is now leading the investigation and continues to work with the International Department of the National Crime Agency (NCA). , the International Crime Coordination Center, Crimestoppers and the British embassy in Spain.

On the occasion of fifteenth anniversary of the murder, Shirley Rice opened up publicly about the impact David’s death has had on her family: “It’s been 15 years since I last saw or spoke to my brother and not a day goes by that I don’t think of him or wish be able to talk to him & rdquor ;.

“It’s terrible to think that there are people who deliberately keep information to themselves that could help me and my family find peace,” he added. “If you know something, please speak up. Think about where your loyalties reside, no loyalty should be so strong as to disguise someone capable of causing such devastation& rdquor ;.

“It’s been 15 long years without my brother, but I will never lose hope, and every day I await the news that the missing piece of the puzzle has been found.& rdquor ;.

“The victim’s family deserves justice”

Ruth McNee of Crimestoppers, said: “The victim’s family deserves justice for David. People may know something but until now they have been afraid to step forward. However, Crimestoppers, as an independent police charity, is here to support you. We will write down the information and no one will ever know that you contacted us & rdquor ;.

“We have kept our promise of anonymity since the charity was formed in the late 1980s. Millions of people have trusted us and I hope you do too. We ask that you be really brave and pass on whatever information you may know, no matter how small. Make the call on the freephone 0800 555 111 or use our simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. Thanks.”

A direct line has been established to the Major Investigations Room and anyone with information can call 00 44 191 437 4999 or tell what they know on the Major Incidents website. https://mipp.police.uk/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form