In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Like every year, Xiaomi puts dozens of different mobile models on sale. Many of them are quite cheap, especially the Redmi, among which there is one that stands out especially.

Since it arrived in Spain and even before, Xiaomi has been characterized by selling mobile phones at very competitive prices, below practically all the competition, at least until serious rivals have landed in this strategy such as the Chinese realme.

Having said that, some of its product lines have been succeeding for years, such as the Redmi Note phones, which are periodically renewed with more and better features, but always maintaining moderate prices.

The last of them is the Redmi Note 10, which although it came at a much higher original price, can now be purchased for only 198 euros in AliExpress Plaza with shipping from Spain.

This mobile has an AMOLED screen, NFC for mobile payments and a Snapdragon 678 processor capable of moving all Android applications.

Coming from Plaza, the product is already in our country, so the price is final with all taxes included and without having to go through customs.

Its price in Amazon Spain, to put the example more at hand, is 225 euros, so there is quite a considerable saving without prejudice, and that is that in 2-3 days you will have your phone at home and with two years of guarantee required by law,

We are talking about the version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 with 5G, which we have been able to thoroughly test with very good sensations in practically all areas.

Xiaomi has dozens of mobiles in its catalog grouped into different ranges according to various criteria. We explain how to understand the Xiaomi mobile range.

To have 5G and maintain a competitive price, it dispenses with the Snapdragon processor and goes to a Mediatek Dimensity 700, widely used in 2021 and quite powerful, so the mobile works fast in everything you ask.

The value for money is very good, especially now that it is on sale, so if what you want is a mobile phone that complies on a day-to-day basis, with two days of battery life and more than decent cameras, it is without doubt an option that should be on your table.

If not, there are other cheap Xiaomi phones that are also very worthwhile, including some from POCO.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.