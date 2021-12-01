These are data from the latest Weber market study, which also indicates that Spaniards cook on the barbecue 31 times a year on average.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Spanish population has not only triggered the search for terraces, patios and gardens, but has also promoted outdoor cooking. This is stated in the latest market study by Weber, the world’s leading brand in barbecues, which finds that one in four Spanish households already has at least one barbecue at home. The trend has exploded with the pandemic, with an average use of 31 times a year among those who have a barbecue.

Although the season of greatest use is from May to September, the pandemic is transforming outdoor cooking into an increasingly less seasonal habit.

Weber’s study also reveals the culinary habits of Spaniards: weekends are the ones with the highest use of barbecue (80%), followed by vacation periods and special celebrations with family and friends (79%), noting its strong social character. However, up to 57% of the grillers in our country use barbecue during the week to prepare various recipes for their daily lunches and dinners.

The season of greatest use of barbecue is from May to September, coinciding with the warmest months, but more than a third of Spaniards (35%) use it throughout the year, mainly thanks to the Mediterranean climate that it enjoys great part of the territory.

The profile of grillers in Spain

According to Weber’s data, men are more likely to take charge of the barbecue at home (60%), although the gap is narrowing, and in 30% of cases it is women who cook. Of course, once the role of grilling at home is established, this habit does not usually change anymore, and men enjoy the experience and usually take it as a kind of ritual, while women value more the practical side of barbecue: the ease of cooking quickly, comfortably and outdoors.

The barbecue has a strong social and family roots, with a majority use on weekends and during holidays, although more and more Spaniards (57%) also use it in their daily meals

Regarding culinary preferences, they prefer meat, while they opt for cooking lighter foods, such as vegetables, white fish (dorada, sole, hake, etc.), salmon or seafood.

Finally, when it comes to the types of barbecue fuel, 68% Spaniards are fans of charcoal because of the flavor and aromas it provides to the food. This option surpasses others such as gas, of which its comfort stands out.

They prefer to cook meat; them, vegetables, fish and seafood

This study has been prepared from a representative sample of the entire Spanish population, both men and women, barbecue owners and non-owners, over 18 years of age; a quantitative survey of 2,744 people and five focus groups.

About Weber

Weber is one of the most important barbecue brands in the world, with a presence in 78 countries. Company founder George Stephen created the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original charcoal barbecue nearly 70 years ago. Today, Weber offers a broad and innovative portfolio of products, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric barbecues, smokers and accessories designed for a community of millions of outdoor cooking enthusiasts. Earlier this year, the brand accelerated the development of its Weber Connect technology, marking a new milestone in history with connected and smart barbecues. In Spain, Weber began operating in 2005 and currently has a network of more than 600 distributors.

