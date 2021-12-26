12/26/2021 at 12:42 CET

One of the eight injured in the fire that started early this Sunday morning in a building in Monforte de Lemos (Lugo) has died after being transferred to the regional hospital. The rest of the wounded, belonging to the same family, and among whom there is a minor, remain in this hospital.

Specifically, the deceased is a 52-year-old man. Meanwhile, another of those affected has been transferred to the burn unit of the Complexo Hospitalario Universitario da Coruña (Chuac) and it is expected that a second person will be referred to this same service soon.

This has been confirmed to Europa Press by sources from Urxencias Sanitarias-061, which indicate that the rest of the wounded of varying degrees in this event remain in the hospital itself of Monforte.

The fire started at around 7:30 a.m. this Sunday in a three-story building on Rúa de Roberto Baamonde and around 11 a.m. the firefighters have declared it extinguished, according to Europa Press on 112 Galicia. The alert call, as local police sources point out, was given by a street sweeper, since the neighbors were sleeping.

Once the notice was received, 112 launched an operation in which the Monforte firefighters, the Local and National Police participated.

For their part, the professionals from Urxencias Sanitarias de Galicia-061 took care of the transfer of seven of the affected people to the Monforte hospital, where the man died. In addition, a minor was later evacuated to this health center by individuals.

The security forces have undertaken a research sOn the causes of this fire, which could have been caused by an electric stove, as pointed out by the same sources.

The 112 also notified the Chantada Firefighters and the local Civil Protection officers, in case their collaboration was necessary.

Another house fire in Esgos

On the other hand, on the afternoon of this Saturday, December 25, a person was injured after a fire broke out in a house in Esgos (Ourense). The flames ended up completely damaging the bottom of the building and a man was injured when trying to rescue a cat.

It happened in the place of Melon from Above. The call to 112 was received shortly before 6:00 p.m., when the alert requested means of extinction to contain the flames that were consuming a boiler and reported that all the occupants of the house were already outside.

Immediately, the managers of the emergency center reported the facts to the San Cibrao das Viñas Firefighters, the GES of Maceda, the Civil Guard agents and the Civil Protection officers of Esgos.

The emergency services worked for three hours until the fire was fully extinguished. Once the intervention was finished, they confirmed to 112 that the ground floor of the house burned completely and one person was transferred by the toilets. In addition, they reported that the cat had died.