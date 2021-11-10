In January 2020, even before the pandemic, Netflix confirmed through its social networks the production of a live-action series for One piece, Eiichiro Oda’s manga that holds the Guinness record as the best-selling in the world. This afternoon, the red giant of streaming announced to the cast of actors that they will give life to the mythical characters of history and what opinions are divided. Read on for all the details.

The One Piece manga began its publication in 1997 and is still published regularly to this day thanks to Shonen Jump magazine. The story stars Monkey D. Luffy, a high-energy boy whose dream is to become the King of the Pirates, which is why he gathers an interesting group of friends and begins his journey towards unknown threats and adventures as strange as they are memorable. .

For its part, the animated adaptation of One piece It started in 1999 and of course it hasn’t finished either. Remember that these Japanese products are usually based on manga, so the conclusion of them is necessary if the anime wants to see any progress. With more than 1000 chapters released, not everyone dares to venture into the crazy world of Luffy.

Given the surprising success of the manga and anime of One pieceIt was obvious that Netflix was not going to be left behind with a live-action production, a movement that we have already seen with other titles in the Japanese industry. Although its intentions were paralyzed by the global health crisis, the company has already launched the project together with Tomorrow Studios and today it shares the names of the actors who will star in the adaptation.

In the starring role of Monkey D. Luffy we will have Iñaki Godoy, a Mexican actor, known for productions such as ¡Ánimo Juventud! – 100%, Do not open the doorWho Killed Sara? – 85%, Without fear of the truth, For the mask, The centaur’s darling and Blue Demon: The Man Behind the Mask. Roronoa Zoro, will be played by Mackenyu, who we saw as cadet Ryoichi in Pacific Titans: The Insurrection – 45%; also highlighted in Rurouni Kenshin, Brave: Gunjyo Senki and Over drive. In the role of Usopp we will have Jacob gibson, known for his interventions in Grey’s Anatomy and Greenleaf.

A character really expected by the fandom is Nami, and she will be played by Emily Rudd, a young actress who fans of the manga and animation themselves selected as part of a fan-cast since the live-action production was announced. It seems that Netflix heeded the recommendations and now the fans have made the dream come true. Finally we have Taz skylar as Sanji, a popular actor in the entertainment industry for Agatha Raisin and Villain. Netflix has not bet on any superstars for the cast of the live-action of One piece. The company reached out to well-known actors, offering them the opportunity to shine more and better with this new series in live action.

The project is already underway but it is not the first anime adaptation that we will see on Netflix. Cowboy Bebop, live-action of the mythical Japanese series that over time has become a cult work, will be released on November 17th, will it have what it takes to honor its predecessor or will it remain in Netflix’s history as a dark spot?

At the moment there is no scheduled release date for the live-action of One piece on the Netflix platform, fans will have to wait a little longer.

