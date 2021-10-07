Related news

Rafael Nadal is taking a break in his tennis season to recover physically and mentally and prepare for the challenges at the end of the course, some as important as the fight for him US Open or the fight for the Masters Cup, the only great tournament that he still does not have in his extensive record.

At the moment, he has already gotten off two great appointments of the season. The first of them has been Wimbledon, which is being disputed these days in the All England Club from London after its suspension last season due to the pandemic. The British tournament had an important insurance that covered suspensions at risk, such as the pandemic of the Covid-19, and decided to stop and return in 2021.

Along with his absence from Wimbledon, Nadal also decided to get off the Olympic train and will not be in Tokyo, where the Spanish team will have numerous significant casualties, since there will not be tennis players of the stature of Roberto Bautista. His absences are also joined to those of other figures such as that of Dominic Thiem or Serena Williams.

Continuing with Nadal’s season, the Spaniard has finished his clay court tour very burned with very demanding participations in tournaments such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome or the Grand slam from Roland Garros. In addition, the Spanish tennis player added important victories in Barcelona and in the Eternal City, but could not complete his participation by lifting his fourteenth Roland Garros. There he defeated him Novak Djokovic, who ended up lifting the Musketeers Cup.

The objective of Rafa Nadal now is to reach the dispute of the US Open and from the American tour in the best conditions to fight with Djokovic for that Grand Slams record, a fight that has the two stars fully involved together with Roger Federer. There Nadal will try to add his great number 21 to continue at the top of this impressive list.

However, Nadal has not completely withdrawn from the sport. After enjoying a few days of vacations on the beach and in the sea, Nadal has resumed his training sessions, but he has also decided to cultivate in the last hours one of his great passions in addition to tennis. It is about golf, where in addition the Manacor also has a talent, less and less hidden, and that allows him to achieve important successes.

Nadal and golf

In fact, he is currently contesting the Balearic Championship golf course for professionals in which he is in second position, even stroking the leadership and the title. A position as meritorious as it is surprising in a tournament held in the West of Marriott Golf Son Antem during the days 3, 4 and 5 of July.

At this time, he marches in second position with the same blows as three other players, Sebastian Garcia, winner five times, including the last edition, Miguel Bisellach and Gerardo March. In addition, it is two strokes from Jose Insua, leader of the tournament. The contest has the presence of 18 professionals and 27 amateur players and is valid for the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Already last year, in October, Nadal left a good performance in this same tournament, finishing sixth with five strokes above the field par for a total of +9 during the competition. Earlier, in August, he finished fourth in the Balearic Absolute Golf Championship, which came to lead in the 10th hole, with a -3 in his accumulated, after an eagle.

