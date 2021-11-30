This Tuesday is celebrated ‘Giving Tuesday’, a day where in a show of solidarity thousands of people donate to their favorite charities. And in order to let New Yorkers know where their contribution dollars go, the New York attorney general, Letitia James, published her annual report “Pennies for Charity: Fundraising by Professional Fundraisers” on Monday, where it is revealed that almost a a third of the money collected stays in the pockets of professional fundraisers.

The analysis found that despite the pandemic, charitable donations in response to fundraising campaigns in New York rose to more than $ 1.4 billion in 2020, an increase of more than $ 179 million from the 2019 pre-pandemic campaign.

However, the report also found that charities that retained professional fundraisers received about two-thirds of every dollar donated in 2020, while professional fundraisers earned more than $ 380 million.

Analyzing 718 campaigns conducted by professional fundraisers in 2020, the report concludes that charities obtained 73% of donations from those campaigns, a small increase from the previous year and in line with the results of the last four years. .

“As New Yorkers prepare to donate to their favorite charities tomorrow – Donation Tuesday – they deserve to know where their money is going,” said the Attorney General. “My duty is to protect the wallets of New Yorkers and make sure that what they donate reaches the charity of their choice.”

James said his office will continue to crack down on deceptive fundraising practices so that New Yorkers don’t have to worry when they donate generously to a cause they support.

“With the holiday season just around the corner, I encourage all New Yorkers to use our tips as a guide to make informed contributions and make sure their money goes to a trusted source,” he said.

New York is home to a large and diverse number of charities that, like all sectors of society, faced many challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other findings, it was also found that in 339 (47%) of the campaigns, charities received less than 50% of the funds raised, and professional fundraisers withheld the rest and in 150 (21%) of the campaigns , fundraising expenses exceeded revenue, costing charities more than $ 10 million.

If you are going to donate

The report presents tips that donors should follow before donating by phone, mail or online to ensure that their contributions reach the causes they support.

Among the recommendations to take into account are:

If you are contacted by a telemarketer, ask questions to make an informed decision – New York law requires that applicants for charitable contributions not make false, misleading, or misleading statements when requesting. Telemarketers are required to tell potential donors their names, which professional fundraiser employs them, and whether the telemarketer is paid. Donors can also ask what percentage of their donation will be paid to the fundraiser for fees and expenses If you receive an application for a charity by direct mail, please check the requesting organization: Does the organization have a name that sounds like a charity? known? Check if: is it what you think it is? Is the email trying to follow up on a promise you don’t remember making? Does it clearly describe the programs the charity plans to fund with your donation? If you’re donating online, do your research first – contributing online or through an app is convenient for donors and can be profitable for a charity. But before pressing “Submit”, donors should verify if a campaign is legitimate.

You can find more information about the Attorney General’s Office of Charities and the organizations regulated by it online. If you believe that an organization is misrepresenting your work or that a scam is taking place, contact the Attorney General’s Office of Charities at Charities.Bureau@ag.ny.gov or (212) 416-8401.