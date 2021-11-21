11/21/2021 at 17:17 CET

The Qatar World Cup is just around the corner. On November 21 of the next year 2022 the referee will whistle the start of the match at the Al Bayt stadium, scene of the grand opening of the most important competition of national teams that has not left anyone indifferent to controversy.

Since being chosen as the venue, Qatar has sounded off the beaten path as an under-prepared host. Much was said about the incidents in the realization of their works, with workers killed by the precarious working conditions. A report published by the International Labor Organization (ILO) denied this information according to which 6,500 migrants had died in the construction of stadiums.

The 6,500 death toll since the World Cup was awarded a decade ago “has not always been put in the right context,” clarified the ILO, which indicates that it corresponds to all the migrants who have died in Qatar since 2010, but not only in stadium construction, not even solely in workplace accidents.

With regard to football, a total of eleven teams already have their ticket insured for the great international event next winter: Qatar, as host, is already accompanied by Germany, Denmark, Brazil, Argentina, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

In the European zone, the play-offs will define the qualifiers that are missing from the Old Continent. The semifinals of this phase They will be played between March 24 and 25, while the final three that will give the pass to the next World Cup will be played between the March 28 and 29, since the 31 of the same month, there will be the draw for the group stage of the next World Cup.

Although FIFA has not yet released official information on the matter, the international body told the Associated Press that the Ticket sales for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are scheduled for next January. The countdown has less and less to go.