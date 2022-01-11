OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be the OnePlus flagship in 2022 and it arrives with some important new features compared to the previous generation such as a new processor, new camera settings and impressive fast charging.

As if it were a Shakespearean play, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has finally been made official in a three-act performance that includes leaks, partial confirmation of its camera setup and now, finally, the official confirmation of the smartphone in China.

The new model features major improvements in photography fruit of the second phase in collaboration with the manufacturer of Hasselblad cameras that already in the first version was in charge of the calibration and fine-tuning of the colorimetry of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The new model represents a clear improvement over the previous generation and nothing is left in the pipeline: better processor, better charging technology and renewal of its operating system.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 6.7 “LTPO AMOLED display | QHD + resolution (3,216 X 1,440 pixels) | 120 Hz refresh | 20: 9 aspect ratio | 525 dpi Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Adreno 730 GPU RAM and storage 12 GB LPDDR5 | 256 GB UFS 3.1 Cameras Main Sony IMX789 48 Mpx with OIS and f / 1.8 aperture | JN1 wide angle of 50 Mpx 150º visual angle | 3.3x telephoto lens of 8 Mpx with f / 2.4 aperture Front cameraSony IMX615 32 Mpx Battery 5,000 mAh | fast charge 80W SuperVOOC | 50W AirVOOC wireless Operating system OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) Connectivity5G | WiFi 6 (802.11 ax) | Bluetooth 5.2 | USB-C 3.1 | NFC | GPSDimensions and weight163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm | 200 gramsPriceNot available

Marking differences in the photographic field

One of the main novelties that had already been pointed out since the first leaks was the evolution in the photographic section by Hasselblad’s hand.

In this new iteration, the Swedish camera manufacturer is betting on a general improvement in the science of color and get RAW files with more information to work with a greater volume of light information.

On a hardware that does not attract too much attention, based on a 48MP main camera, a 50MP wide angle with a visual field of 150º and a 3.3x telephoto lens with 8MP resolution, a technology for capturing 12-bit RAW + files It collects more information and provides a greater dynamic range.

On that basis, Hasselblad applies its color technology OnePlus Billion Color obtaining 25% more color coverage than other mobiles that are based on conventional RAW files.

The front camera, meanwhile, is updated with a 32MP resolution located in a hole in the screen.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and fast charging that leaves no room for doubt

Improvements in photo processing are possible thanks to new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which is released on the market in this model, although at the moment it has only been presented for the Chinese market.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes armed to the teeth with the latest Qualcomm processor, and does so accompanied by 12 GB RAM memory Powered by LPDDR5 and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The display maintains the level of the previous generation with a panel 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD + with LTPO laminating technology and more efficient adaptive refresh rate capable of going from 1 Hz to 120 Hz in less time than the previous generation.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G battery It also evolves and goes from the 4,500 mAh of the previous model to the 5,000 mAh that this version will mount, accompanied by an impressive fast charge 80W SuperVOOC Y 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

OnePlus is undergoing a profound transformation in the software section in an effort to speed up updates.

In that context, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G that has been presented for the Asian market it will mount ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12, while the global versions that are distributed to India, Europe or the US will arrive with OxygenOS 12.

Availability and price of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The presentation of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G focuses on the Chinese market, where the new model will be on sale from January 13 in volcanic black and emerald forest finishes.

However, the brand It has not revealed neither the final price nor the exact availability for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in the rest of the world., ensuring that it will arrive sometime in 2022.

This scaled launch is undoubtedly due to a shortage of semiconductors and thus the company ensures sufficient supply to meet global manufacturing demand.