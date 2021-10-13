In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Among the cheap OnePlus phones, this OnePlus Nord 2 with 5G connection is one of the best you can buy. It is now on sale in Spain.

If you want a cheap mobile but do not think after a few months that you should have spent a little more to have better quality in autonomy, cameras or in its operation in general, the best you can do is bet on a mobile like this OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is not only one of the cheapest OnePlus phones, It is also one of those smartphones that for what they cost is an instant purchase. And if you also have it at your disposal with a discount like right now, all the better.

Right now you can get this OnePlus Nord 2 5G with 128GB of storage for only 387 euros.

The mid-range smartphone with a 6.43 “90Hz AMOLED screen, 5G, 8/12 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB, 50 megapixel camera and much more.

It is an offer in AliExpress Plaza, the AliExpress store where all shipments are made from Spain and also with free and fast shipping, as long as it will only take 3 days to arrive. You also have all the advantages of a product with a 2-year official guarantee.

It is also available on Amazon, but it still costs its official price, so in AliExpress Plaza you have the best price with all the guarantees.

As you can see in our extensive analysis of the OnePlus Nord 2, if there is one thing that distinguishes this cheap mobile from OnePlus is by its design, the autonomy that is one of its most important features, and OxygenOS, the operating system of OnePlus.

Although OnePlus recently announced that after its merger with Oppo (they belong to the same group) they will start using ColorOS, an Android with a different layer than Google (such as OxygenOS) and that you may like.

OnePlus Nord 2 has 5G connection, a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, 8 GB of RAM and this time 128 GB of storage.

In addition, it has mounted a 50 megapixel main camera, with an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

You don’t have to worry about the battery, it has a capacity of 4,500mAh and it also has a fast charge of 65 W.

