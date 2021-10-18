The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is already among us. Pay attention to the exclusive design of this limited edition that comes with all the magic of Hogwarts.

Last March, the OnePlus Watch, the first OnePlus smartwatch, was released. The device gathers a good handful of interesting qualities, such as integrated GPS, monitoring of up to 110 activities and all kinds of sensors, at a reasonable price (You can find it at Amazon for 159 euros), making it one of the best low cost smartwatches of 2021.

A few days ago, the brand surprised us with the announcement of the arrival of a special edition of its smartwatch. We talk about OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition, a limited edition with a design that has all the magic of Hogwarts.

As you can see in the images and in the video that we have left a little below, the appearance of this smartwatch will delight Harry Potter fans.

It has a stainless steel case with a copper-colored finish, with a vegan leather strap in which we see the Hogwarts crest in relief.

At the software level, the Harry Potter limited edition of the OnePlus Watch also has some details that fans of the magical saga will love. Dispose of Exclusive spheres from the four Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw. In addition, the interface also has icons and animations inspired by Harry Potter.

And, as you can see in the following image, even the smartwatch box makes a nod to the universe created by JK Rowling.

Otherwise, the device shares the same features and specifications as the standard version. It stands out especially for the quality of its materials, for offering up to two weeks of autonomy, for having integrated GPS and for having internal memory for music.

Here you can read our analysis of the OnePlus Watch and then we leave you its full specifications:

OnePlus WatchSize46.4 x 46.4 x 10.9 mmWeight76 grams with strapBattery402 mAh | Magnetic Charging 1.39 “AMOLED Panel | 454 x 454 Pixel Resolution | Round Screen | 326 dpi Density | TouchConnectivityBluetooth 5.0SensorsAccelerometer | Heart Rate | Gyroscope | SpO2 | Altimeter | Compass | GPS | Ambient Light | BarometerProtection5AMT | IP68Supported Android Devices and Operating Systems 6 or higher | OnePlus Health AppPrice159 euros

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition: price and availability

At the moment, this special edition will only go on sale in India from October 21 at a price of Rs 16,990, 194 euros at the current exchange rate.

We do not know if the Harry Potter edition of the OnePlus Watch will go on sale in other markets, so we will have to wait.