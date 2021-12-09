EMILIA G. MORALES

Updated Thursday, December 9, 2021

Only 7,707 homes, mostly distributed between the capital and coastal cities, have been endorsed by the State

The mandate was to confine oneself at home to prevent the spread of infections. But as of March 2020, the difficulty for many was staying in their homes. With the economy paralyzed and rental income knocking on the door every month, the Government made various grants to guarantee the right to housing for the most vulnerable. They did not all have the same scope. One of them, the COVID-19 Leasing Guarantee Line, stands out for its low degree of execution. A 2.3% of the credit with which it was endowed.

Managed by Official Credit Institute (ICO) and with an ambitious spending limit of 1,200 million euros, as of September 9 of this year, they have only been formalized 27.5 million, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. Total, 7,707 loans endorsed by the State for the payment of the rent that were granted in their majority – a 59%– by Microbank, of CaixaBank and the BBVA.

The mechanism was simple. The plaintiffs could request the loan in any of the thirteen banking entities that signed the ICO framework agreement as long as they could demonstrate that they were in a situation of economic vulnerability as a consequence of the health emergency. Something that is not accessible to everyone. “Many of my relatives were denied it, because they worked without a payroll and did not have ERTE,” he explains. Mara, neighbor of Legans (Madrid). The requirements to apply for the aid include presenting a certificate of benefits or unemployment subsidy, family book, registration certificate, cadastral certificate and responsible declaration. A bureaucratic maze that was easy to get lost in.

“Every time they ask me for something,” he complains on the other end of the phone. Mara lives in an apartment 60 square meters along with five other relatives. He assures that the first time he tried to request the aid, the bank workers told him that they did not have it. After learning that it had been granted to a friend, he went back to the branch. “They told me that my ERTE was very low (below 300 euros per month) and they discouraged me from asking for it, but with the help of my husband they granted it to us,” he reproaches.

MAP, ICO GUARANTEES GRANTED

TO Yamil, neighbour of Aluche (Madrid)The aid “took him three months” but was finally granted. With family in charge, 800 euros from ERTE and 794 for rent, He could not assume the payment of the rent and chose “to eat.” Yamil is one of the 20 neighbors from the neighborhood south of the capital that managed to be endorsed by the State. In a district where most households get by with a median income of 16,450 euros per year -according to the data of the INE of 2018– and with an approximate rent of between 10 and 11 euros per square meter, Aluche is not one of the neighborhoods that accumulates the most credits of this type.

Similar or even higher income areas, such as Sales (23,452 euros per year) or Arganzuela (19,950 annually) in Madrid or the coast of Ibiza (18,550) in the Balearic Islands, are those that lead the ranking of credits endorsed by the State. In fact, this top three provinces with the highest rents in Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and the Balearic Islands) according to Fotocasa, brings together the 55% of the credits granted. The rest of the loans are distributed along the Mediterranean coast, concentrating in areas with a high tourist pressure and neighborhoods of middle or lower middle class. Lloret de Mar (Girona), Lavapis and the Neighborhood of the letters from Madrid or Alcdia (Mallorca) are part of this network of territories whose inhabitants have been forced to resort to these loans.

Reasons for failure

The scarce formalization of loans guaranteed by the state invites us to reflect on the lack of success of the measure. Why has only 2.3% of the endowed credit been executed? Was there no demand? Was the help well publicized? Was it accessible to all who needed it? Ministry, ICO and banking play hot potato with these questions. Nobody wants to get wet. From the movements in defense of the right to housing, they wield some hypotheses. “People who apply for these grants are already having financial problems that can become worse when they have to go into debt, he contributes Javier Gil, spokesperson for the Tenant Union of Madrid. For this reason, “some prefer not to apply for these grants.”

From the landings, they sketch with other motives. “In my neighborhood, very few people knew about it,” says Mara, who spread the word among her neighbors when she received the help. For Yamil, it has to do with the bureaucratic barrier that some foreigners encounter when they arrive in Spain, and he argues that although the regulations ensure equal access for all people to this aid, he suspects that “the bank always looks at those things.” . From his experience, “having a DNI is not the same as a NIE”

