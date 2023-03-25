Only Fans model dons Vegeta costume in cosplay that defies Instagram restrictions

It is impressive to see how the number of users who choose to make content for the Only Fans platform has grown. Models from hundreds of countries manage to upload content, mostly suggestive, to attract subscribers on a daily basis.

The level of ingenuity is so great that many choose to combine their personal tastes with the suggestive part. That is the case of the renowned Saiyan model Meyra, who combined her love for Dragon Ball with sexy poses that revolutionize social networks.

On his Only Fans and Twitter sites he uploads material that is only suitable for adults and at we prefer not to share. But on her Instagram account she has some cosplay that are attention-grabbing pieces of art.

In this Saturday’s review we chose to focus on one of Vegeta that has the Planet Two Sayajins page.

In a photograph that defies Instagram restrictions, the model wears only Vegeta’s armor, without the blue bodysuit that the prince of Saiyans always wears. The white and yellow details, which are protectors against blows in a battle, and the white boots are present in the cosplay.

In fact, the beautiful model who accumulates nearly 25,000 followers on Instagram also has a monkey tail that completes this feminine interpretation of Vegeta.

The Turkish model has various types of cosplay on her Instagram account. But most are made pointing towards Dragon Ball or different animes.