The scarce rental offer can mean that, in many cities, the current suitability to rent changes, in a short period of time, to buying as the best option

Rent a home more than just buying it at eleven of the 107 most populated cities in Spain: San Sebastián, Getxo (Vizcaya), Sant Cugat del Valls (Barcelona), Marbella (Malaga), Palma de Mallorca; Alcobendas, Majadahonda, Pozuelo de Alarcn, in Madrid; Barcelona, ​​La Corua and Santiago de Compostela, according to a study by the appraiser UVE Valuations.

This statement is based on the fact that the municipalities with higher sales prices have, in general, also higher quota percentages against rent.

To carry out this analysis, UVE Valuations has calculated the mortgage payment that corresponds to a credit of 80% of the value of the offer, with a duration of 24.58 years and an interest rate of 1.52%, taking as a reference the June value published by the Spanish Mortgage Association and the prices of the Idealista real estate portal for sale and rent.

From there, it determines that a quota greater than 85% is a fairly reliable indicator that, probably, renting is the best option in a specific municipality; a percentage that results from dividing the unit mortgage payment by the unit rent.

The bottom line is that the best options for potential tenants They are: San Sebastián (110.2%); Getxo (Vizcaya) with 98.7%; Sant Cugat del Valls (Barcelona) with 95.6%; Marbella (Malaga), with 92.2%; Palma de Mallorca (90.1%); Alcobendas (89.6%), Majadahonda (88.9%) and Pozuelo de Alarcn (88.3%), in Madrid; Barcelona (87.8%); La Corua (87%) and Santiago de Compostela (85.2%).

In cities whose percentage is between 85% and 75% it is also considered that the option to rent is also more favorable. These are: Fuengirola (Malaga), with 83.8%; Orihuela (Alicante), with 83.8%; Rivas-Vaciamadrid (Madrid), with 83.3%; Madrid (83.3%); Cdiz (82.1%), Estepona (Malaga), with 81.9%; Ourense (80.6%) and Bilbao (80.4%).

Next, Pamplona (79.7%), Pontevedra (79.4%), Gerona (78.8%), Vitoria (78.5%), Mijas (Malaga), with 78.3%; Vlez-Mlaga (Mlaga), with 77.4%; Torrevieja (75.5%) and Benidorm (75.5%) in Alicante; and Las Rozas de Madrid (75.2%).

The study indicates, however, that the scarce rental offer It can make the current suitability to rent change, in a short period of time, to buying as the best option in many cities.

This is the case of Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Bilbao, Getxo, Sant Cugat, Alcobendas, Majadahonda, Pozuelo, Marbella and Las Rozas, where the rise in rental prices is considered very predictable. It could also occur, although to a lesser extent, in Palma de Mallorca, Pamplona and Vitoria.

