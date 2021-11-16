11/16/2021 at 23:15 CET

Arnau montserrat

Of the 13 tickets that Europe distributed at the beginning of the qualifying phase for the World Cup next year, ten have been directly sealed for Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, Croatia, England, Germany and finally the Netherlands they took the last prize. Pure mathematics, there are three tickets to be distributed and 12 teams that will fight for them.

If at the beginning of the qualifying rounds they tell you that Italy and Portugal would be two of the teams that would play the repechage, you don’t believe it. But this is the roller coaster of the soccer world. The last two champions of the Eurocup are on the wire. A limbo from which the ‘azzurra’ has already fallen in its attempt to be in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Cristiano and company already move like a fish in water. It will be the third play-off they play in the last four qualifying rounds for the World Cup.

An innovative play-off

Although Portugal is already a common suspect in this knockout phase, they will find a totally renewed play-off. Much more complicated than the usual one, where only a two-legged tie was played. Not now.

The repechage path consists of three ‘Final Four’. That is, three groups of four teams. Two semi-finals per group and one final between the winners. The six best-placed teams in the FIFA rankings will play their semifinals on home soil. Portugal and Italy will have that privilege. Therefore, what is 100% certain is that the two ‘coconuts’ of the play-off will not meet in the penultimate round.

Where is the danger? Let the draw match them in the same group. In that case, if the two of them won their first match, they would meet in the final and one of them would be out. From which Spain has been saved.

Russia, Scotland Sweden and Wales they are the other seeds, and they are not -and therefore, they will play the semis as a visitor- Poland, Turkey, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Austria and the Czech Republic. The draw to decide which will be the six semi-finals will take place next Friday, November 26 in Zurich. They will be played between March 24 and 25 and the finals will be played between March 28 and 29.