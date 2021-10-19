In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Kenwood Multipro Compact Plus Food Processor is sold at an incredible discount through the Lidl online store.

The products that Lidl sells always attract attention. Sometimes it is because of their official price or the functions they incorporate, there are even very original ones such as the ironing mannequin. But Lidl is a supermarket where offers and today you have 50% the Multipro Compact Plus food processor.

In case you didn’t know, food processors are akin to kitchen machines in some ways. These teams are ideal to accompany any cook as they are focused on the performing some functions such as beating, weighing, mincing, grinding, kneading, cutting, emulsifying …

Among the different manufacturers there are, the Japanese company Kenwood is a benchmark and the Multipro Compact Plus food processor It has been imitated on numerous occasions, but it has not been equaled.

This food processor works plugged in and has a built-in scale to view the weight on the small digital display on the top of the base.

As for the elements that it includes, there are the cutting and grater discs, the glass mincer, a citrus juicer and extra beaters that operate at various speeds thanks to 800 W of power.

In the image above you can check everything that Kenwood equipment contains to make life easier for you in the kitchen. But don’t think that you will need a lot of space to store it.

This food processor has measures 20 x 36.5 x 23 centimeters with a weight of 5.6 Kg and it is made of plastic and stainless steel.

But if you have come this far, it may be because you are interested in knowing what the offer is. Attentive, the official price is 119 euros, but today you can buy it in the online store for 59.99 euros. If you are interested, do not miss it, it will soon return to its usual price.

