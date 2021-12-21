Related news

OnlyFans faces a difficult end of the year, the sexual content platform, which also operates in Spain, is the center of a possible hoax. After rejecting the idea of ​​abandoning the graphic porn market, the social network has been accused of scamming its users who paid to speak with their favorite influencers, but they would have confessed details of a sexual nature to other people unknowingly, to employees of the Unruly Agency company.

This company is in charge, among other things, of helping content creators of the social network to manage the flood of messages that their fans send them. This would be the origin of the scandal reported by Business Insider in an article.

Fans of this platform dedicated to porn, can pay to chat with those people they have seen naked on the social network. However, after the chat there would be a Unruly Agency employee posing as influencer and deceiving fans who confess intimacies without knowing that they are talking to a stranger.

Chatting with strangers

Unruly Agency is a company behind the OnlyFans brand that is dedicated to making life easier for content creators on the platform. Its employees schedule photoshoots and manage publications, as well as managing the massive amount of comments and messages received by the most famous people on the web.

Being a portal for adult content, where creators share nudes and erotic photos or videos for money, in the chats their fans often confess sexual fantasies or very intimate details. Users undress to some extent thinking that they are talking to someone whom they think they know because they have seen that person in an intimate context.

In a lawsuit, workers who spent their working hours answering fans say that the company encouraged them to lie and pretend that they were those influencers that users believed they were talking to.

According to the Business Insider article, this deception would be relative in terms of legality depending on how OnlyFans has promoted that chat service in which fans can pay for a private attention time with their influencers favorite. Whether or not it is legitimate, fans may be less understanding when they learn that their intimacies are known to someone else.

Accused of exploitation

This accusation is not the only one faced by the Unruly Agency company, both the creators and the employees themselves claim situations of abuse and allege that this company and affiliated agencies have posted sexual content without permission. Some workers have reported wage theft and retaliatory firings.

Buzfeednews recounted complaints from clients and employees of the Unruly Agency and other agencies like Behave that they had threatened with fines of up to six figures if they decided to leave, while others say they have been pressured to do up to 100 hours of work a week.

