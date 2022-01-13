01/13/2022 at 08:47 CET

.

The Serbian and first classified world-wide, Novak Djokovic (1), will face in the first round to his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, while Spanish Rafael Nadal (6), tied with the Balkan with 20 Grand Slam titles, will make his debut against American Marcos Giron.

The Australian Open draw was marked in its previous hours by the uncertainty surrounding the participation of Djokovic, who is still pending the decision of the Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on his possible deportation, and it was postponed an hour and a quarter.

Djokovic, who will defend his ninth crown won on the banks of the Yarra River in the last edition and will have the opportunity, in the same way as Nadal, to become the most successful tennis player of all time with 21 Grand Slam trophies.

Preparation in Melbourne, key for Nadal

Nadal warned that his expectations are not the same as in previous years after landing in Melbourne after six months away from competition as a result of his chronic injury to his left foot.

However, the Spaniard got off to a strong start to the season after becoming champion in the 250 category Melbourne Summer Set after beating American Maxime Cressy in the final. His rival in a hypothetical round of 16 would be the Polish Hubert Kurcakz (10), in the quarterfinals the German Alexander Zverev (3) and in the semifinals Djokovic (1).

Roger Federer, main absence among the seeds

The Swiss Roger Federer will be one more year the great absence for a 2022 edition that will not have the presence of the Austrian Dominic Thiem either. Djokovic could face Chilean Cristian Garín (16) in a hypothetical round of 16, Italian Matteo Berrettini (7) in the quarterfinals and German Alexander Zverev (3) or Nadal (6) in the semifinals.

On the other side of the picture Some possible quarterfinals would be those that would face the Norwegian Casper Ruud (8) with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), as well as a hypothetical duel between the Russians Andrey Rublev (5) and Daniil Medvedev (2) that would reissue the battle that took place. took the world number two in the last edition. The reigning champion of the ‘major’ New Yorker Medvedev could face a duel of height in the second round against Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Bautista, Carreño, Alcaraz and Davidovich, the other Spanish candidates

Spanish favorites Roberto Bautista (15), Pablo Carreño (19) and young Carlos Alcaraz (31) will debut against Italian Stefano Travaglia and two players from the qualifying phase, respectively.

The list of Spaniards will be completed by the Catalan Albert Ramos who will premiere with the Argentine Sebastián Báez, the Malaga-born Alejandro Davidovich against the local and guest Alex Bolt and the Valencian Pedro Martínez against the Argentine Federico Delbonis.

Jaume Munar will have a demanding clash against Russian Aslan Karatsev (18), Roberto Carballés will debut against the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, Pablo Andújar against the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka and Feliciano López and Carlos Taberner against the local John Millman and the German Dominik Koepfer, respectively.