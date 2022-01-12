01/12/2022 at 09:49 CET

The case of the Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, in Australia continues to go around the world. According to an investigation by the German media Spiegel, the world’s number 1 would have falsified his PCR tests to be able to play the Australian Open with all the guarantees.

The Balkan, who has admitted to having made several bureaucratic errors in the management of his disease and the situation of not vaccinated, would have tested positive for COVID-19 on December 26 and not on December 12, as the lawyers have assured in the trial.

The 20-time Grand Slam tournament winner presented a positive PCR test on December 12 and a negative test on December 22, in order to show that he has overcome the disease and is in a position to compete despite not having received any vaccine.

However, this is all due to a mismatch in the dates according to the Serbian digital evidence registry. Everything indicates that the negative test was carried out before the positive test and entered the database and not the other way around, as stated by Novak Djokovic’s lawyers.

Irregularities could incur penalties

The German newspaper, however, would have discovered certain “irregularities” in the documentation, something that the Australian authorities themselves penalize as a serious crime to enter the country. Despite having recognized certain “errors” before the judicial figures, the Serbian could be sanctioned by the ATP with up to three years off the slopes.

As far as today is concerned, At the moment the tennis player is in a position to compete and defend the title in this edition of 2022, where he is one of the great favoritesBut the investigation is still open and the situation may quickly change again.