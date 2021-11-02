Boston has not started well this season. The Celtics fell this morning against Chicago Bulls (114-118) and added their 5th defeat in seven games. The third in a TD Garden that still does not know the victory this course. And, of course, the alarms are already sounding. For the moment, the decibels are controlled, but the project (already long in development) is in doubt. They are 11 years without stepping on the NBA Finals and it does not look like they will be played again immediately.

The loss to the Bulls is understandable. Chicago is on the rise with six wins and an Eastern Conference lead. It is not so much the way to fall: Boston won by 19 points in the third quarter (96-77) and by 14 (103-89) at the start of the last… and they lost by 14. The 11-39 part in the final period defines the short-circuit of the locals. Not catching a single defensive rebound in the fourth quarter defines a lack of attitude.

And of course, when things go wrong, fingers point. Who are the people in charge? The project leaders, stars like Tatum and Brown, who despite throwing themselves in scoring (20 and 28 points, respectively) could not read the rhythm of the game or its needs. It’s five seasons for Tatum in the NBA and six for Brown, and they don’t seem to have understood that part of the game yet. High scores, high spectacle, but they don’t know how to play this in a group. And the last quarter defines that attitude.

“They don’t want to pass the ball”

“Every team knows that we are trying to play for Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown). They study how to stop them. We all know those guys should pass the ball more, but they don’t want to”, Assured Marcus Smart at the end of the duel. The guard, author of 16 points, attended the media as did Al Horford. Coach Ime Udoka also answered questions from the journalists. Brown was going to be the fourth… but he was ultimately unavailable. Tatum also did not speak to any media.

“It is something that they are going to learn. They are still learning. We are proud of the progress they are making, but they are going to have to take another step and find ways, not only to create for themselves, but to create for others on this team, to open the field, ”continued Smart. “It is something that we have been asking them to do and they are learning. We just have to keep helping those guys do that and help the team. “

DeMar DeRozan was Chicago’s hammerhead. The shooting guard shot up to 37 points with a brilliant 15/20 on the pitch (3/4 on triples), although the driver of the comeback was Zach LaVine: 26 points for some Bulls who destroyed on the rebound (50 for 38) and moved the ball more willingly: 30 assists for 20 for the Celtics. Prestigious victory for a courageous project that looks to the playoffs head-to-head.