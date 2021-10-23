Download, print and assemble. The only thing you will have to buy are the materials. This is how OpenBike works.

A mistake that many of us make when we are in the middle of a traffic jam is to think that the fault of the traffic jam belongs to others. But we are part of the problem.

Pollution in cities will only be reduced if we actively participate in it. For instance, manufacturing our own ecological bicycle.

OpenBike is a project developed by the Basque architecture studio Arquimaña. You can download free bike plans, and you only need a 3D printer, a milling machine, and some second-hand parts, to build it. You can see it in this video:

Its creators are very clear about it: OpenBike is not about bicycles. It’s about your attitude towards the future.

If you think that you can improve your environment, bring something positive to your city, great changes start with yourself.

OpenBike helps you start this change in attitude: download, manufacture, modify and share your own bike.

Electric bikes are driving cars off the streets. If you also want to join this trend, we will tell you how to buy an electric bicycle.

Currently there are four bikes to download. Rev1 is the most basic. It was created in 2015, and they recognize that it is somewhat unstable.

Rev2 adds a front grill, to carry a bit of cargo, and improves stability. Rev3 uses smaller wheels, ideal for children or short people.

Rev4 is the most advanced model. It allows carrying load back and forth, the saddle is more comfortable, the fork accepts wider turns, and the handlebar is removable.

And what do you need for make your own OpenBike bike? First of all, download the plans on OpenBike.

The Comgrow Creality 3D Ender 3 3D printer is one of the most affordable and top-rated on Amazon. It is a DIY 3D printer with a printing surface of 220 x 220 x 250 mm. It only needs 5 minutes to warm up, and it is able to resume printing when stopped.

They are two different: the plans for the wooden chassis, which is created with a CNC milling machine, and the plans for 3d printer, which print the saddle, and some parts.

The rest of the components, such as the pedals and wheels, you can use from another bike, or buy them second-hand.

You just have to go to a workshop where they have a CNC milling machine and a 3D printer, to get all the pieces. There are detailed instructions to assemble everything.

As the chassis is made of wood, it can be painted and customized to suit each individual, and Arquimaña asks to share any modification or improvement, to integrate it into the design or give ideas to other users.

A great initiative that we hope will have the success it deserves. Do you dare to build your own bike?